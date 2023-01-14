  • Home
The National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session from January 24 to January 31, 2023.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 14, 2023 9:19 pm IST

JEE Main January 2023 Exam In 10 Days; Admit Card Download Link Soon
JEE Main 2023 January session exam from January 24 to January 31, 2023.
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) January session from January 24 to January 31, 2023. Candidates registered for the exam might be busy in scaling up their preparation to score well in BE, B.Tech paper. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main Paper 1 for BE, BTech papers, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

NTA will soon release the admit card for JEE Main 2023 January session exam. Candidates are suggested to check and verify the details printed on the JEE admit card carefully. In case there will be any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should inform the authorities immediately at 011 - 40759000/011 - 69227700 or can mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link
  3. Insert the login credentials - application number, date of birth and password
  4. The JEE Main 2023 admit card will display on the screen
  5. Download the JEE Main 2023 hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

The JEE Main 2023 paper pattern will include multiple choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions. The Paper 1- BE, BTech paper of JEE Mains will comprise of three sections -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and will comprise of 90 questions. Paper 2A- BArch paper will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing and will have 82 questions. While Paper 2B- BPlanning paper of JEE Main exam will include Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions and will have 105 questions.

