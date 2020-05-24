JEE Main In July, Check Admit Card Updates Here

The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main April-2020 which was to be conducted on April 5, 7, 9 and 11 had to be postponed due to the extraordinary circumstances arising from COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main April 2020 tests will be held during July 18 to 23 from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon in the first shift and from 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM in the second shift.
National Testing Agency or NTA, an autonomous organization under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, has said the dates for downloading JEE Main admit card for the exams scheduled for July third and fourth weeks will be released in July first week. According to a statement released by the Agency, the dates of downloading of JEE Main admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and JEE Main (jeemain.nta. nic .in).

The NTA has now decided that the JEE Main April 2020 tests will be held during July 18 to 23 from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon in the first shift and from 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM in the second shift.

“The dates of downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number and Centre of Examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and JEE (Main) (jeemain.nta.nic.in),” the statement said.

“The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the above websites for latest updates. For further clarifications related to JEE(Main), the candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.” Dr Vineet Joshi, Director General NTA, said in a statement.

