JEE Main: IIIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science And Engineering From Last Year
Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) use the JEE Main scores to conduct admissions to various courses offered at the undergraduate level. All the IIIT conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Last year, the highest JEE Main rank at which an IIIT closed admissions to unreserved candidates for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering was 8,722 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM), Gwalior.
This year, JoSAA will be conducting the counselling for participating IIITs after the culmination of all the four JEE Main sessions by May. The fourth and final session of JEE Main will be from May 24 to May 28.
Last year JoSAA had conducted six rounds of counselling for admissions into Computer Science and Engineering courses at 24 IIITs.
Here is a list of JEE Main ranks at which various IIITs closed their admissions for open, gender neutral seats.
Institute’s Name
Rank
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior
8,722
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)Kota, Rajasthan
22,320
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati
21,096
Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Kalyani, West Bengal
36,362
Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana
17,628
Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Una, Himachal Pradesh
30,776
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor
28,394
Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT), Vadodara, Gujrat
21,250
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram
17,414
Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacture Jabalpur
15,413
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Manipur
41,632
Indian Institute of Information Technology Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli
21,358
Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Dharwad
34,219
Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
32,039
Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT), Kottayam
35,429
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi
32,673
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur
29,713
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Pune
20,999
Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur
39,089
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal
28,443
Indian Institute of Information Technology Surat
22,325
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala
39,147
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Raichur, Karnataka
23,511
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD)
30,298