JEE Main: IIIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science And Engineering From Last Year

Last year, the highest JEE Main rank at which an IIIT closed admissions to unreserved candidates for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering was 8,722 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM), Gwalior.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 8:51 pm IST

JEE Main: IIIT 2020 cut-offs for BTech in computer science and engineering
Image credit: Official website of IITM, Gwalior
New Delhi:

Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) use the JEE Main scores to conduct admissions to various courses offered at the undergraduate level. All the IIIT conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Last year, the highest JEE Main rank at which an IIIT closed admissions to unreserved candidates for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering was 8,722 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM), Gwalior.

This year, JoSAA will be conducting the counselling for participating IIITs after the culmination of all the four JEE Main sessions by May. The fourth and final session of JEE Main will be from May 24 to May 28.

Last year JoSAA had conducted six rounds of counselling for admissions into Computer Science and Engineering courses at 24 IIITs.

Here is a list of JEE Main ranks at which various IIITs closed their admissions for open, gender neutral seats.

Institute’s Name

Rank

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior

8,722

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)Kota, Rajasthan

22,320

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati

21,096

Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Kalyani, West Bengal

36,362

Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana

17,628

Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Una, Himachal Pradesh

30,776

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor

28,394

Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT), Vadodara, Gujrat

21,250


Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram

17,414

Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacture Jabalpur

15,413

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Manipur

41,632


Indian Institute of Information Technology Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli

21,358

Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Dharwad

34,219

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

32,039

Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT), Kottayam

35,429

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi

32,673

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur

29,713

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Pune

20,999

Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur

39,089

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal

28,443

Indian Institute of Information Technology Surat

22,325

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala

39,147

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Raichur, Karnataka

23,511

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD)

30,298


