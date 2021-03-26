JEE Main: IIIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science And Engineering From Last Year

Image credit: Official website of IITM, Gwalior JEE Main: IIIT 2020 cut-offs for BTech in computer science and engineering

Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) use the JEE Main scores to conduct admissions to various courses offered at the undergraduate level. All the IIIT conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Last year, the highest JEE Main rank at which an IIIT closed admissions to unreserved candidates for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering was 8,722 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM), Gwalior.

This year, JoSAA will be conducting the counselling for participating IIITs after the culmination of all the four JEE Main sessions by May. The fourth and final session of JEE Main will be from May 24 to May 28.

Last year JoSAA had conducted six rounds of counselling for admissions into Computer Science and Engineering courses at 24 IIITs.

Here is a list of JEE Main ranks at which various IIITs closed their admissions for open, gender neutral seats.

Institute’s Name Rank Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior 8,722 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)Kota, Rajasthan 22,320 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati 21,096 Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Kalyani, West Bengal 36,362 Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana 17,628 Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Una, Himachal Pradesh 30,776 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor 28,394 Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT), Vadodara, Gujrat 21,250

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram 17,414 Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacture Jabalpur 15,413 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Manipur 41,632

Indian Institute of Information Technology Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli 21,358 Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT) Dharwad 34,219 Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh 32,039 Indian Institute of Information Technology(IIIT), Kottayam 35,429 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi 32,673 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur 29,713 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Pune 20,999 Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhagalpur 39,089 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal 28,443 Indian Institute of Information Technology Surat 22,325 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Agartala 39,147 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Raichur, Karnataka 23,511 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD) 30,298



