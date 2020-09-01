JEE Main For Engineering Aspirants, Know About Free Transport And Stay

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, for engineering aspirants will be conducted from tomorrow. With many parts of the country currently under lockdown and with lack of transportation facilities, government and IIT alumni have extended helping hands to students.

Alumni of IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras have developed a dedicated portal -- www.eduride.in -- to facilitate free transportation to JEE Main aspirants.

Candidates can visit eduride.in and register themselves as “Student” and fill in the details of exam centre and raise a request for a ride.

Alternatively, JEE Main candidates can also call +91 93113 23756 (between 10 am to 5 pm – Monday, 31st August.)

To volunteer for eduride, visit the website and register as “IIT Alumni/Volunteer”. Participants can drive students from their area to the examination venue or donate to facilitate cabs for the candidates.

JEE Main 2020: Transportation And Accommodation In States

The Odisha Government had also announced free transportation and accommodation for candidates who will be required to travel long distances to write JEE Main 2020.

ओडिशा: कल से JEE की परीक्षा शुरू हो रही है, भुवनेश्वर में सरकार की तरफ से छात्रों को रहने की जगह उपलब्ध कराई गई है। एक अभिभावक ने बताया, "हमें सारी सुविधाएं हैं, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ख्याल रखा जा रहा है कमरे में दो से ज़्यादा लोग नहीं रह सकते हैं।" pic.twitter.com/UwnO4FMRYD — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 31, 2020

The Jharkhand Government had allowed reopening of hotels, lodges and restaurants, and also resumed public transport within the state for a month till September 30 in view of the JEE Main and NEET examinations.

In Mumbai, the Railways have started special suburban train services for transportation of JEE Main candidates and their parents.