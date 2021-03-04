JEE Main February 2021 Result Soon; Know Tie-Breaking Rules

- Home
JEE Main Results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) wil award marks to the candidates on the basis of their performance and following a normalisation procedure.
The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result will be announced anytime soon. The engineering entrance administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 6,61,776 registered for the engineering entrance tests scheduled between February 23 and February 26. According to data shared by NTA, 95 per cent candidates took Paper 1 meant for the engineering or BTech and BE courses and 81.2 per cent of the candidates appeared for Paper 2 meant for the BArch and BPlanning courses.
NTA has already released the JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Tuesday, March 2. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against the JEE answer key between March 2 and March 3, 2021. Since the JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated in each of the shifts, the testing agency follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores.
JEE Main 2021 Results: Tie Breaking Procedure
The JEE Main paper comprised -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each subject had multiple choice questions of 4 marks each and numerical based questions. The multiple choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock in this order --
(a) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Mathematics in the test
(b) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Physics in the test
(c) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Chemistry in the test
(d) Candidates older in age to be preferred
JEE Main 2021 Percentile Score
Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
The percentile score will be the normalised score for the examination (instead of the raw marks received by the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of final merit lists.
The percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid bunching effects and reduce ties.
The percentile score of a candidate is calculated as follows: (100 X Number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/ Total number of the candidates appearing in the Session.