JEE Main February Result Soon; 5 Important Points About NTA Scorecard

The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main scorecard soon on the official website nta.jeemain.nic.in or nta.nic.in. The BTech/ BE, BArch and BPlanning candidates will be able to download the NTA scorecard by logging into their JEE Main admission portal. The JEE Main results will be announced for the first session held from February 23 to 26.

Individual NTA scorecards will be released on the website for each qualifying student. This time the JEE Main score cards will not be released along with the All India Ranks as the NTA will be declaring the rank list along with results of the last session in May.

The NTA scorecard of JEE Main 2021 February session will bear the following information-

NTA scorecards for each session

NTA scorecard for February session will only be valid for the first session. After each session in March, April and May, the NTA will release separate score cards for the participating candidates.

Access JEE Main score cards

Once the NTA will release the JEE Main score cards, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning candidates will be able to procure their score cards by logging into the JEE Main examination portal using their application number and roll number.

Details on JEE Main score card

The total NTA scores of the candidates in the first attempt along with basic details like candidate name, parents name, application, and roll number and category will be mentioned in the JEE Main result 2021. Further subject-wise NTA scores will also be mentioned.

Normalised scores on NTA scorecard

NTA scorecard will bear the normalised JEE Main scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of the of all those who appeared for the examination in session one. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session. It is not same as that of the percentage.

Cannot challenge NTA scorecard

The NTA has not given any provision to challenge the NTA scorecard. The resultswill be declared on the basis the JEE Main answer key. In case of any confusion, the candidates may refer to the NTA helpdesk at jeemain@nta.ac.in or 0120-6895200 011-4075900.