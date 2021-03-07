JEE Main February Result Expected Soon; Important Points Students Must Know

The students who appeared for the JEE Main february session are expecting the results to be announced soon. The results will be declared individually for all the candidates indicating if they have passed the entrance exam or not. The JEE Main score card will bear the marks obtained by the candidates. The JEE Main results will be declared on the official site of the conducting body National Testing Agency of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Paper 1 (BTech), Paper 2 (BArch) and Paper 3 (BPlanning) results will be announced separately on the website.

Here are few key points the JEE Main candidates must know before the result is announced.

Multiple sessions of JEE Main: This year NTA will be conducting the JEE Main exam four times. The first session has been already conducted. The JEE Main 2021 results for the February session are expected to be announced soon.

JEE Main 2020: Last year, the JEE Main 2020 exam was conducted from September 1 to 6 and the result was declared by 11:30 pm on September 11.

All India Ranks: The All India Ranks (AIR) will only be declared after completion of the fourth and final session of the exam in May. The final result will be based on the candidates' best performance in all the sessions.

Score vs Normalisation: NTA will compile the raw marks of the students and normalize the same to arrive at the percentile scores for each subject – Maths, Physics and Chemistry as well as total. The highest score of each session will get the same percentile of 100 which is ideal. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores will also be converted to percentiles.

JEE Main answer key: NTA had released the provisional answer key for session one. It had the correct answers against the question numbers allowing the candidates to know their performance in the exam. The final answer key will be released before declaring the results.

JEE Main objection window: NTA had opened the objection window on March 2 and March 3 to allow the candidates to raise doubts based on the JEE Main answer key. They had to pay Rs 200 per question. Based on these objections, the NTA will be releasing the final answer key.

Candidates for first session: As per the NTA, 661776 candidates registered for JEE Main 2021 out of which 652627 candidates were for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), and 63065 candidates were enrolled for appearing in Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) exams.

JEE Main exam centres outside India: The JEE Main February exam was conducted at 828 centres in 311 cities, including 10 centres abroad -- Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.



