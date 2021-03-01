Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main February 2021: Know How NTA Scores Are Calculated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2021 February results by March 7. As many as 6,61,776 registered for the engineering entrance tests scheduled between February 23 and February 26. According to data shared by NTA, 95 per cent candidates took Paper 1 meant for the engineering or BTech and BE courses and 81.2 per cent of the candidates appeared for Paper 2 meant for the BArch and BPlanning courses.

Since JEE Main Paper 1 was conducted in six different shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated in each of the shifts, the testing agency will follow a normalisation procedure. The JEE Main normalisation procedure will be based on percentile scores.

“The process of normalisation is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi session papers... For normalisation across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence,” says an NTA notification.

JEE Main 2021 Marking Scheme

Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The percentile score will be the normalised score for the examination (instead of the raw marks received by the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of final merit lists. The percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid bunching effects and reduce ties. The percentile score of a candidate is calculated as follows: (100 X Number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/ Total number of the candidates appearing in the Session.

The final JEE Main result will be announced only after the May session. For candidates who appear for more than one sessions, NTA will consider the best score of the four exams to arrive at the final result.

The tentative dates of the remaining three sessions are as follows: