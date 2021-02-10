JEE Main Admit Card Soon; Know When, Where, How To Download

The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 (JEE Main 2021) admit card is expected to be released soon. Once released, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the JEE Main February 2021 admit cards on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in the IIITs, NITs and other participating institutions. As per the exam date of JEE Main 2021, the entrance test will be held between February 23 and February 26. The JEE Main 2021 February admit cards will mention the details of JEE Main exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

Since the eligibility test is around the corner, students have been asking “When will JEE Mains admit card release”, “Is admit card of JEE Mains released”. The exam conducting body has not announced anything official on JEE Main February admit card release date. However, when released, the admit card can be accessed on the JEE Main login window at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main February 2021 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the JEE Main February admit cards 2021

As per new JEE Main 2021 exam pattern, Paper 1 of JEE Main will have a total of 90 questions, 25 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. Candidates will be required to attempt only 75 questions. In the BTech paper, each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain numerical questions. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10, and there will be no negative marking. This can prove to be a deciding factor.