JEE Main 2020 Exams From Tuesday: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards

  • JEE Main Exams From Tomorrow: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards

JEE Main Admit Cards: As per the Ministry of Education, only a minor section of the registered candidates are yet to download the admit cards.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 8:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

According to the Ministry of Education, 7,77,465 aspirants downloaded the JEE Main admit cards upto 6 pm on August 31 and around 80,000 students were yet to download the JEE Main admit cards. As many as 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year. Amidst protest and controversy over the holding of JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams during the coronavirus outbreak, the National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the JEE Mains and NEET from September 1. The eligibility test for admission to the engineering colleges in India will start from tomorrow.

Students, who have been protesting for postponement, earlier had asked others not to download the JEE Mains 2020 admit card and instead, to take screenshots and save the images. The 80,808 JEE Main aspirants, who are yet to download, might also have used this process to save and take a print of their admit cards

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ wishing the aspirants of JEE Mains assured the candidates that the exam conducting body has kept the safety of students in mind while deciding upon holding the exams from tomorrow. Mr Pokhriyal has also asked all the states to assist the students in appearing the JEE Mains exams.

While mentioning about the large number of JEE Main admit card downloads, the education minister says that the aspirants of JEE Mains have taken the decision of the testing agency in good spirit.

NTA, earlier had said that over 99% candidates have been assigned their "first choice of center cities" and assured the candidates of JEE Main and NEET that sufficient arrangements have been made to minimize the spread of the virus and keep everyone at the JEE Main exam centres safe.

The number of JEE Main exam centres have been increased from 570 to 660 and NEET UG exam centres from 2546 to 3843, NTA said.

National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
