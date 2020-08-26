JEE Main Exam: Top Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Main Scores

JEE Main is the national level entrance exam which is conducted for admissions into 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs. Some states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland, and many other private universities and institutes also consider JEE Main ranks to admit students.

JEE Main counselling for NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs is conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). During the JEE Main counselling process, choice filling is the most important step. In the choice filling process, candidates have to give their preferences of colleges and engineering branches. After the declaration of result, aspirants will be looking for the list of top engineering colleges.Â

To participate in the counselling process, candidates have to register on the official website of JoSAA. It conducts two mock rounds followed by seven rounds of counselling.

A list of top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores along with their NIRF rankings has been mentioned in the table below:

Name of College NIRF Rank Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar 52 Graphic Era University, Dehradun 89 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur 21 Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad 103 Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur 81 Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram 33 Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi 56 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 18 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 28 Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur 35





JEE Main is scheduled to be conducted from September 1- 6. The official admit card of JEE Main 2020 has been released on August 17.



