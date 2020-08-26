  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Exam: Top Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Main Scores

JEE Main Exam: Top Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Main Scores

JEE Main 2020: JEE Main is the national level entrance exam which is conducted for admissions into 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs. A list of top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores along with their NIRF rankings has been mentioned in this article.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main, NEET 2020: Students Go On Hunger Strike As The Demand For JEE, NEET Postponement Grows
NEET 2020, JEE Main: NTA Plans For More Exam Centres, Less Students Per Room Amid COVID-19
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Exam To Be Held As Per Schedule, NTA Gears Up For Safe Conduct Amid COVID-19
JEE Main And NEET 2020 To Be Held As Scheduled; Over 99% Candidates Getting Chosen Exam Centre City, Says NTA
JEE Main 2020 Preparation: Common Mistakes And How To Avoid Them
JEE Main Exam Preparation: Learn How To Balance Class 12 And JEE Exam Preparation
JEE Main Exam: Top Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Main Scores
JEE Main Exam: Top Engineering Colleges Accepting JEE Main Scores
New Delhi:

JEE Main is the national level entrance exam which is conducted for admissions into 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 23 GFTIs. Some states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nagaland, and many other private universities and institutes also consider JEE Main ranks to admit students.

JEE Main counselling for NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs is conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). During the JEE Main counselling process, choice filling is the most important step. In the choice filling process, candidates have to give their preferences of colleges and engineering branches. After the declaration of result, aspirants will be looking for the list of top engineering colleges.Â

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To participate in the counselling process, candidates have to register on the official website of JoSAA. It conducts two mock rounds followed by seven rounds of counselling.

A list of top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores along with their NIRF rankings has been mentioned in the table below:

Name of College

NIRF Rank

Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar

52

Graphic Era University, Dehradun

89

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur

21

Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad

103

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur

81

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

33

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi

56

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

18

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

28

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

35


JEE Main is scheduled to be conducted from September 1- 6. The official admit card of JEE Main 2020 has been released on August 17.


Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Exam JEE Main Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Hyderabad Youth Bags Gold Medal At Mind Sports Olympiad In London
Hyderabad Youth Bags Gold Medal At Mind Sports Olympiad In London
TISS Admission 2020: BA Merit List Out, Check Using Direct Link
TISS Admission 2020: BA Merit List Out, Check Using Direct Link
Special Students Getting Online Education, Maharashtra Government Tells High Court
Special Students Getting Online Education, Maharashtra Government Tells High Court
JEE Advanced 2020: Exam To Be Held On September 27, Registrations To Be Started From September 11
JEE Advanced 2020: Exam To Be Held On September 27, Registrations To Be Started From September 11
NEET Admit Card 2020: NTA To Release Exam Hall Ticket Soon On Ntaneet.nic.in
NEET Admit Card 2020: NTA To Release Exam Hall Ticket Soon On Ntaneet.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................