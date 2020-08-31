JEE Exams Live Updates: Exams From Tomorrow; Check Details

JEE Main Live Updates: Exam Starts Today For Over 8 Lakh Students, Safety Measures In Check At Exam Centres
JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will commence the JEE Main 2020 from today onwards at 660 exam centres across India.
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, from today, September 1, 2020. Keeping the safety and security of students in check amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has taken extra measures to ensure the safety of candidates. The NTA will conduct JEE Main 2020 for over 8 lakh students.
The JEE Main 2020 exam is scheduled to start at 9 am. Students must carry the self-declaration form introduced by NTA and sign in the presence of an invigilator at the JEE Main exam centre. “The candidate has to also bring to the exam centre, the undertaking given on the admit card at Page-1 (duly filled in, except his or her signature which he or she will be required to do in the presence of Invigilator).
This undertaking is in addition to the one filled online at the time of downloading the admit card," NTA said in a statement. "Scribes of the PwD candidates will also be required to bring their self-declaration form to the examination venue,” NTA added. Candidates must read the exam day instructions mentioned on the JEE Main 2020 admit card and follow them today.
No Hope, Pray For JEE Students: Licypriya Kangujam
No hope as I said.#PrayForJEEStudents#SaveNEETStudents_Modiji pic.twitter.com/75GBlXJ9st— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) September 1, 2020
JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: What After The Examination
At the end of each shift, candidates will be permitted to leave the examination hall in a phased manner. They will be asked to sign their admit cards and rough sheet and leave them at the designated place.
JEE Main Live Update: Sanitization, Social Distancing In Exam Centres
NTA previously said that it will disinfect the JEE Main examination hall, sitting areas, computers before and after every shift. Masks will be provided to candidates and they will be allowed to enter the examination venue in a phased manner. Rough sheets for candidates will be placed at their seats before the commencement of the examination.
JEE Main Live Update: Over 7 Lakh Downloaded Admit Card
As many as 7,77,465 aspirants out of 8,58,273 downloaded the JEE Main 2020 admit card up to 6 pm on August 31 and around 80,000 students were yet to download the JEE Main admit cards.
JEE Main Live Update: Education Minister's Video Message For Candidates
मैं नीट तथा जेईई परीक्षा में प्रविष्ट होने वाले सभी अभ्यर्थियों एवं उनके अभिभावकों से अपील करता हूं कि वे भारत सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए स्वास्थ्य दिशानिर्देशों का पालन करते हुए परीक्षा केंद्रों पर उपस्थित हों। pic.twitter.com/wwECqtYQAp— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 31, 2020
Bombay High Court Allows Holding JEE Main Exam
Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has allowed the conduct of JEE Main examination. The Court issues direction that those who are affected by flood and can't reach the exam centres may apply to the appropriate authority - National Testing Agency (NTA).
Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court allows the conducting of #JEE examination. The Court issues direction that those who are affected by flood and can't reach the exam centres may apply to the appropriate authority - National Testing Agency (NTA). https://t.co/pee5DhtWTQ— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
JEE Main Exam 2020: Candidates Arrive At Exam Centre In Jharkhand
Candidates enter JEE Main exam centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand, while observing social distancing norms. A candidate from Hatiya, Shreyanshi Mishra says, "We have been informed that we will undergo sanitisation, thermal check & frisking before we enter the computer lab."
Jharkhand: Candidates enter #JEEMain examination centre in Ranchi while observing social distancing norms.— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
A candidate from Hatiya, Shreyanshi Mishra says, "We have been informed that we will undergo sanitisation, thermal check & frisking before we enter the computer lab." pic.twitter.com/UymXP97pYp
JEE Main Exam 2020: Students Arrive At Bardhaman Computer Centre In Chandigarh
Candidates appearing in JEE Main arrive at Bardhaman Computer centre in the industrial area of the UT, Chandigarh, that has been designated as an examination centre. A candidate says, "Many students were waiting for the exam. However, there are a few students this time."
Chandigarh: Candidates appearing in #JEEMain arrive at Bardhaman Computer centre in the industrial area of the UT, that has been designated as an examination centre.— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
A candidate says, "Many students were waiting for the exam. However, there are a few students this time." pic.twitter.com/QFGYQ6TcOP
JEE Main Exam 2020: Fresh Masks Provided To Students Before Entering Exam Hall
Candidates queue up outside TCS at Patto Plaza in Panaji, Goa, designated as an exam centre for JEE Main 2020. Students are being made to discard their masks and are being provided fresh masks after their temperature is checked, keeping the safety measures in check amid COVID-19 pandemic.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Candidates Struggle To Reach Exam Centre In Bihar
Candidates undergo temperature check and hand sanitization process at TCS Office in Pataliputra Colony, Patna, Bihar, designated as an exam centre for JEE Main Exam. Students have also been given fresh masks. A candidate, Piyush says, "There were no autos/buses available to reach here."
Bihar: Candidates undergo temperature check & hand sanitization process at TCS Office in Pataliputra Colony, Patna, designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain. They are also being given fresh masks.— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
A candidate, Piyush says, "There were no autos/buses available to reach here." pic.twitter.com/uBLrOfOxXR
JEE Main Exam 2020: Travel Facilities Provided To Students In Odisha
As per directions of Odisha government, Jajpur district administration has provided travel facilities for students appearing in JEE Main exam to help them reach their exam centres. A student, Manas from Dharmasala block says, "It's good for our future that exams are being held."
JEE Main Exam 2020: Students Arrive At TCS Gitobitan In Kolkata, West Bengal
Candidates writing JEE Main 2020 arrive at TCS Gitobitan in Kolkata, West Bengal, that has been designated as an exam centre. The temperature of candidates being checked and the area being sanitised in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has joined politicians who have asked for further postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2020) and the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020). "With the directive of @EduMinOfIndia to conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sep, I would again appeal to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students,” CM Mamata tweeted.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Students Reach TCS ION Digital Zone In Ahmedabad For JEE Main Exam
Gujarat: Candidates starts arriving at TCS ION Digital zone in Ahmedabad, designated as an examination centre for JEE Main exam. COVID-19 measures have been followed and temperature of candidates has been checked at the JEE Main exam centre.
Gujarat: Candidates starts arriving at TCS ION Digital zone in Ahmedabad, designated as an examination centre for #JEEMain. #COVID19 measures being followed & temperature of candidates being checked at the centre. pic.twitter.com/YQ8XEvwZ1x— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
JEE Main Exam 2020: Candidates Arrive At ICE Centre In Raipur's Sarona
Chhattisgarh: Candidates appearing in JEE Main exam 2020 arrive at ICE centre in Raipur's Sarona, that has been designated as an examination centre.
Chhattisgarh: Candidates appearing in #JEEMain arrive at ICE centre in Raipur's Sarona, that has been designated as an examination centre. pic.twitter.com/gMZiCnmHy7— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
JEE Main Exam 2020: Safety Announcements Being Made At Exam Centres
Candidates writing JEE Main Exam 2020 arrive at an examination centre in Nausar, Gorakhpur. Announcements being made for them to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
JEE Main Begins At Exam Centres Across The Nation
The Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main begins today across the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates had to clear thermal scans before entering exam halls. The entrance to the exam centre was staggered and there is an 'isolation rooms' for candidates whose body temperature is above a prescribed limit.
JEE Main exam 2020: Candidates Arrive At SJM Infotech Private Limited in Bengaluru
Candidates arrive at SJM Infotech Private Limited in Bengaluru, Karnataka, that has been designated as an exam centre for JEE Main Exam. Thermal screening of candidates has been done as they arrive.
Karnataka: Candidates arrive at SJM Infotech Private Limited in Bengaluru, that has been designated as an exam centre for #JEEMain. The temperature of candidates being checked as they arrive. pic.twitter.com/YTiJetyd7z— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
JEE Main Exam 2020: IIT Delhi Launched Eduride Portal To Provide Transportation Facility To Students
IIT Delhi students and alumni promptly came forward and launched a dedicated portal to connect with Samaritans who may want to help the needy candidates. The call-for-help germinated independent actions from IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA), IIT Bombay and IIT Madras alumni and finally converged into a user-friendly portal via www.eduride.in. This portal aims to ease the burden of commuting for the needy candidates especially from remote locations and poorly connected areas.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Madhya Pradesh Govt To Arrange Free Transport For JEE, NEET Students
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday announced that the Madhya Pradesh government will arrange free transport for candidates appearing for JEE Main exam and NEET 2020 exam. "Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing for JEE/NEET exams. Arrangements will be done from block HQ (headquarters) and district HQ of exam centres. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 from August 31," Chouhan said in a tweet.
JEE/NEET 2020 की परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले मेरे प्यारे बच्चों ब्लॉक/जिला मुख्यालय से परीक्षा केंद्र तक जाने की मैंने नि:शुल्क परिवहन की व्यवस्था की है।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 30, 2020
इस सुविधा का लाभ आप 31 अगस्त से 181 पर संपर्क कर या https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19 पर रजिस्टर कर प्राप्त कर सकते हो।
JEE Main Exam 2020: Railways Operates Special Suburban Services In Mumbai For Today
The Railways permitted students appearing for NEET and JEE exams and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday. The JEE Main admit cards and NEET admit cards will be considered as passes to enter the suburban stations.
📣 Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 31, 2020
General passengers are requested not to commute. pic.twitter.com/bmfTZOnvnY
JEE Main Exam 2020: JEE Main Exam Centres Have Been Increased From 570 To 660
NTA had said that over 99% students have been assigned their "first choice of centre cities" and assured the candidates of JEE Main and NEET that sufficient arrangements have been made to minimize the spread of the virus and keep everyone at the JEE Main exam centres safe. The number of JEE Main exam centres have been increased from 570 to 660 and NEET UG exam centres from 2546 to 3843, NTA said.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Asks States To Support Students
The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ wishing the aspirants of JEE Main assured the candidates that the JEE Main exam conducting authority has kept the safety of students in check. Mr Pokhriyal has also asked all the states to assist the students in appearing the JEE Mains exams. While mentioning a large number of JEE Main admit card downloads, the education minister says that the aspirants of JEE Main have taken the decision of the testing agency in good spirit.
JEE Main Exams 2020: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards Till Yesterday Eve
According to the Ministry of Education, 7,77,465 candidates had downloaded the JEE Main admit cards upto 6 pm on August 31 and around 80,000 students were expected to download the JEE Main admit cards by this morning before JEE Main exam. As many as 8,58,273 students had registered for JEE Main this year.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Staggered Seating And Face Masks Crucial
The JEE Main exam will be conducted with strict restrictions on social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the National Testing Agency, or NTA, guidelines, the use of face masks and gloves, as well as carrying individual hand sanitiser and a water bottle has been made mandatory. Students will have to wash their hands and apply sanitiser before entering the JEE Main exam centre.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Candidates To Use Admit Cards For Special Suburban Service In Mumbai
JEE Main, NEET 2020 candidates need to use their admit cards to enter stations with companions to avail special suburban service on exam days in Mumbai: Railways
JEE Main Exam 2020: Students Arrive At JEE Exam Centre
Students arrive at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School in Vivek Vihar, Delhi, designated as an examination centre for JEE Main 2020. The temperature of candidates being checked. A candidate, Pranjal says, "I am carrying my own sanitizer and I had also undergone a full body checkup."
Delhi: Candidates arrive at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School in Vivek Vihar, designated as an examination centre for #JEEMain. The temperature of candidates being checked. A candidate, Pranjal says, "I am carrying my own sanitiser and I had also undergone a full body checkup" pic.twitter.com/qwuUJmKkIr— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020
JEE Main Exam 2020: Bombay High Court To Hear Early Tuesday Plea Seeking JEE Postponement
Just ahead of the JEE Main examination scheduled for today morning, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court will take up for urgent hearing a plea filed by a citizen seeking its postponement for students
residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.
The examination is scheduled to start at 9 am and the court has posted the matter for hearing at 8.30 am on Tuesday.
JEE Main Exam 2020: Question Paper, How To Download
Students doing the last minute revision can download JEE Main question papers by coaching centres, previous year’s paper and answer key by clicking on the link mentioned below:
JEE Main 2020 Question Paper: How To Download
Follow the steps mentioned below to download JEE Main question paper:
Go to the download link mentioned above.
Go to the table of contents.
Click on the question paper you want to download.
A new window will open. Download the question paper.
JEE Main Exam 2020: LIst Of Prohibited Items
Following things will not be allowed at the JEE Main exam centre:
- Handbags, shoes, footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons.
- Electronic devices, mobile phones, jewellery, and other personal belongings.
JEE Main 2020 Exam: Items Allowed At The Exam Centre
On the exam day, students will be allowed to carry the following items to the JEE Main exam centre:
Printout of admit card, undertaking form (filled and unsigned).
A simple transparent ballpoint pen.
Photo ID proof, additional photograph.
Hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle.
PwD certificate (if applicable).
Drawing utensils -- geometry box, pencils, erasers, colour pencils or crayons -- for BArch candidates.
JEE Main 2020: COVID-19 Instructions, Self Declaration Form
JEE Main: NTA has introduced a self declaration form that candidates must fill in and bring to the exam venue. The self declaration form will ask candidates to record their health status, recent travel history, etc.
JEE Main 2020: Dress Code Of JEE Main Exam
Although NTA has not specified any specific dress code for JEE Main 2020, however, it has specified a few prohibited items -- be it on clothing or otherwise.
Director General of the National Testing Agency Vineet Joshi On JEE And NEET
Candidates from COVID-19 containment zones can use their JEE Main and NEET 2020 admit cards as passes, the Director General said in a statement. Invigilators and other officials in the JEE and NEET exam duty can use their appointment letters as passes, Mr Joshi said in an interview with the Doordarshan.
Odisha To Provide Free Transport And Accommodation To JEE Main Aspirants
The Odisha Government has announced that it will provide free transport and accommodation to JEE Main candidates. This was announced by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy. The chief secretary said that as many as 37,000 candidates are likely to appear in JEE Main in 26 centres spread across seven different towns including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
JEE Main And NEET Admit Cards And Jharkhand Government
Jharkhand Government has decided to consider JEE Main and NEET 2020 admit cards as movement passes during the exam dates. The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren said JEE Main and NEET examinees living in containment zones would be allowed to move out to appear for the exams.
IIT Alumni Associations And JEE-NEET Transport Assistance
Several IITs' alumni have come forward to assist the JEE Main and NEET 2020 aspirants to help them with logistics. A dedicated registration portal has also been set up for the aspirants requiring assistance to reach the designated JEE and NEET exam centres.
In similar lines, a user-friendly portal to ease the burden of commuting for the needy JEE Main and NEET candidates especially from remote locations and poorly connected areas has also been launched.
Madhya Pradesh Government To Arrange Free Transport For JEE, NEET Aspirants: Shivraj Singh Chauhan
The Madhya Pradesh Government will arrange for free transport facilities to the exam centres for the JEE and NEET 2020 aspirants, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Twitter. The minister also mentioned a website -- mapit.gov.in/covid-19 -- for registration.
JEE Mains और NEET के परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्रों तक पहुँचाने के लिए मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने निःशुल्क परिवहन की व्यवस्था की है।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 31, 2020
इसके लिए परीक्षार्थी को 181 पर सम्पर्क करना होगा अथवा https://t.co/Fnhd3QlUcf पर रजिस्टर कराना होगा। परीक्षार्थी अपने साथ एक सहयोगी भी ले जा सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/x8CcZfEkjj
JEE-NEET NSUI HelpLine 2020
NSUI has opened Nation Wide helplines in all the states for those in need of any help during the JEE and NEET 2020 exams. JEE and NEET 2020 aspirants can also tweet with #SOSNSUI and get their problems addressed.
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Railways Allows Special Suburban Services In Mumbai On Exam Days
The JEE Main admit cards and NEET admit cards will be considered as passes to enter the Mumbai suburban stations. A statement issued in this regard also said that station and security officials have been instructed to allow the the aspirants of JEE and NEET 2020 during the exam days.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' On JEE Main 2020
The Education Minister in his social media handle said: "On the basis of interactions with the Chief Ministers and administrative level officials of almost all the states, I assure all the candidates and their guardians that they will be provided all possible assistance. My best wishes for the bright future of all of you!"
JEE Main Exams From Tomorrow: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards
As per the Ministry of Education, only a small section of the registered candidates are yet to download the JEE Main admit cards. As many as 20,52,614 aspirants have downloaded their JEE Main 2020 admit cards and NEET (UG) 2020 admit cards upto 6 pm of August 31.
JEE Main Admit Card: 7,77,465
NEET (UG) Admit Card: 12,75,149