JEE Exams Live Updates: Exams From Tomorrow; Check Details

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, from today, September 1, 2020. Keeping the safety and security of students in check amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has taken extra measures to ensure the safety of candidates. The NTA will conduct JEE Main 2020 for over 8 lakh students.

The JEE Main 2020 exam is scheduled to start at 9 am. Students must carry the self-declaration form introduced by NTA and sign in the presence of an invigilator at the JEE Main exam centre. “The candidate has to also bring to the exam centre, the undertaking given on the admit card at Page-1 (duly filled in, except his or her signature which he or she will be required to do in the presence of Invigilator).

This undertaking is in addition to the one filled online at the time of downloading the admit card," NTA said in a statement. "Scribes of the PwD candidates will also be required to bring their self-declaration form to the examination venue,” NTA added. Candidates must read the exam day instructions mentioned on the JEE Main 2020 admit card and follow them today.

