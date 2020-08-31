JEE Exams Live Updates

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) has started today for over 1 lakh BArch candidates. The paper carried a total of 400 marks. According to experts, the BArch paper had an “easy to moderate level” difficulty.

On the first day of JEE Main 2020, reports have claimed that the exam was not conducted in two centres of Uttar Pradesh.

However, the National Testing Agency has said that reports and social media posts claiming that the JEE Main 2020 was not conducted at centres in Uttar Pradesh are fake.

Flood-affected students of Maharashtra will get another chance to write JEE Main 2020. The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that students from flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, who cannot reach the exam centre or reaches late, can apply to the NTA seeking a re-examination.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has taken extra precautions to ensure safety of students. JEE Main candidates are allowed to enter and exit the examination venue in a phased manner. Masks are provided before entering the venue and the exam hall is disinfected at the end of each shift.

Follow JEE Main Live Updates Here.