JEE Main Exam Day 3 Today; NTA To Conduct BTech Paper In Two Shifts

On the third day of JEE Main exam, over 8 lakh students will appear in Paper 1 (BTech). The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Paper 1 of BTech and BE JEE Main in two slots -- 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. NTA had concluded the first day of JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper on September 1 and the first day of BTech and BE paper on September 2. The eligibility test for admission to the engineering colleges in India will continue till September 6.

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2020 BTech paper, or Paper 1. The numerical questions, as per the JEE Main BTech exam pattern will not have negative marking. The first day of JEE Main 2020 for the BTech and BE paper had easy to moderate level questions, claimed students. However, the exam held on September 1 for the BArch and BPlanning paper had “moderate to hard” level questions.

The NTA, this year, had to take various precautionary measures to conduct the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic including increasing the number of JEE Main exam centres, staggered entry and providing assurance to the candidates of safety.

With many parts of the country currently under lockdown and some reeling under floods, several entities including the various state governments and railways have come forward to help students reach their JEE Main exam centres. The JEE Mains aspirants can avail the transport facilities to reach their designated exam centres.