JEE Main Exam 2020: Supreme Court To Hear Petitions For And Against NEET, JEE Postponement Today

Supreme Court To Hear Petitions For And Against NEET 2020, JEE Main 2020 Exam Today

The Supreme Court of India would be hearing petitions on the postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations today. The apex court is scheduled to hear two sets of pleas- cases for and against the postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020. One petition demands the further postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam beyond their scheduled date in September, whereas, another petition, filed by a group of students and parents, challenges any further delay in conducting the entrance examination.

The JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to be held between September 1-6 and the NEET 2020 is to be conducted on September 13. Earlier, in the wake of Covid-19, the examination had been rescheduled keeping the safety and security of students in check. Over 25 lakh, registered to appear in the examination, await clarity on the matter.

The case for Postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET Exam 2020

A group of students and parents have appealed the top court to delay the entrance examination in the wake of increasing cases due to coronavirus infection. The petition has requested the Postponement of the examination until the situation is under control.

The case against Postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET Exam 2020

In the latest move, a group of parents has moved the Supreme Court to stop further delaying of JEE Main and NEET 2020. Gujarat Parents Association has requested the Supreme Court to let the examination be conducted on the scheduled date. The petition cites that the delay would severely affect the academic calendar and the continuous change in dates causes mental stress to students.

JEE Main 2020 Admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release JEE Main card 2020 soon. Previously, NTA had said that JEE Main admit card 2020 date will be announced 15 days prior to the examination and therefore, it can be expected any time soon. “The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” an official statement said.

Once released, candidates will be able to download JEE Main 2020 admit card from nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. After downloading, candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions and the information on the admit card.

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Students will have to use their application number, and password or date of birth to download JEE Main admit card 2020.

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main 2020 admit card” link.

Step 3: Key in the information and submit.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the JEE Main 2020 admit card.