JEE Main Engineering Result Declared

JEE Main result has been declared for the engineering paper which was held on February 24-26. The result is available on the website of the exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main is held for admission to engineering colleges in the country. The exam, which is otherwise held twice a year, will be held four times this year. This was the first session of the exam; the other sessions will be held in March, April and May.

A total of six candidates from all over the nation secured 100 percentile in JEE Main February examination in Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Two students from Delhi-- Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das emerged as the toppers scoring 100 percentiles each. The other four are-- Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

The final answer keys of the JEE Main February session exam have also been released by the NTA. Candidates can download it from the official website along with the result.

In the February attempt, a total of 6,61,776 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 95 per cent of candidates appeared in Paper 1 despite the pandemic.

The first session of JEE Main was conducted from February 23 to 26. The exam for BE/BTech programmes was held at 828 exam centres across the country following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering and architecture at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and a number of Central and State engineering colleges. It also serves as a preliminary examination for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), with the top-ranked candidates from JEE Main allowed to appear in JEE Advanced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the subsequent sessions in March, April and May. After the announcement of the result of each of the sessions, the NTA will briefly reopen applications for the next rounds. The final result will be announced only after the May session and will consider the best NTA score of the four exams for students who appear for more than one session.

The May session of JEE Main, tentatively scheduled from May 24 to 28, is likely to clash with CBSE Class 12 board exams and other board exams for some students. NTA has asked candidates affected by this overlap to submit their board exam roll-numbers and the name of the board when the JEE Main 2021 application window opens for the May session. The application window for the May session will be open from May 4 to 12, 2021.