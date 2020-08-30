Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli

NIT Tiruchirappalli, also known as NIT Trichy is a top NIT with 9th NIRF rank in Engineering colleges. Candidates need to secure a good rank in the JEE Main exam to get a seat in this institute.

The minimum rank required to get admission is released during the JEE Main counselling process which is conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The authorities declare the opening and closing rank category wise and engineering branches wise. Candidates are offered admission based on their rank in the exam, preferences marked by them during the choice filling process.

Some other parameters are also considered while determining the JEE Main cutoff by the authorities such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, and others.

It is to be noted that the cutoff changes every year. However, candidates can take help from the previous years’ cutoff while giving their preferences of colleges and courses. NIT Trichy previous years’ cutoff of 2019, 2018, 2017 has been mentioned below, candidates can refer to it and also get an idea about the cutoff trends.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Trichy

Course Category HS- CR OS- CR CSE OBC Male 2165 357 OBC Female 4085 1060 EWS Male 2058 165 EWS Female 2489 305 Gen Male 5325 1373 Gen Female 4075 2371 SC Male 1300 138 SC Female 1435 420 ST Male 4708 53 ST Female 4295 59 ECE OBC Male 3010 967 OBC Female 5116 2577 EWS Male 13066 352 EWS Female 6613 488 Gen Male 9158 3019 Gen Female 11229 3508 SC Male 2939 450 SC Female 2711 1423 ST Male 5494 230 ST Female 2776 321 ME OBC Male 4388 2178 OBC Female 7108 4997 EWS Male 23632 749 EWS Female - 1849 Gen Male 14600 5968 Gen Female 25415 12533 SC Male 2933 842 SC Female 7459 2280 ST Male 6978 373 ST Female - 1155 EEE OBC Male 4197 1518 OBC Female 6206 3921 EWS Male 21443 663 EWS Female 14180 - Gen Male 12188 5243 Gen Female 16317 8624 SC Male 4417 890 SC Female 5091 1796 ST Male 9015 322 ST Female 4449 603





HS- CR: Home State- Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State- Closing Rank

JEE Main examination is held twice and admissions will be through JoSAA counselling scheduled in October after the result declaration of JEE Advanced 2020.