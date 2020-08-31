JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Nagpur, Check Here

Students applying to the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT Nagpur), would find the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur useful to understand the ranks at which admissions may be possible. The VNIT Nagpur cutoff will be released during the counselling process to be held by JoSAA. Basically, the cutoff is the rank of the last candidate who gets the seat in the institute. The admission cutoffs vary for each branch and also category wise.

Candidate preferences in addition to seats available as considered to a number of applicants; also the difficulty level of JEE Main exam, candidate category are some factors that will determine the NIT Nagpur JEE Main cut off.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The past year JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur can be checked below to get an idea of the ranks that fetch admissions. The JEE Main cutoff will also vary for students of Maharashtra who fall in the HS category and other state students who fall into OS category.





JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for VNIT Nagpur





Course Name Category HS- CR OS- CR EEE OBC Male 4770 3671 OBC Female 10900 5358 EWS Male 2436 1636 EWS Female 4275 2661 Gen Male 12160 12902 Gen Female 19724 19591 SC Male 2494 2264 SC Female 4338 4147 ST Male 1965 994 ST Female 3801 983 ECE OBC Male 3929 2802 OBC Female 7333 5091 EWS Male 1331 1077 EWS Female 3829 1410 Gen Male 9029 8422 Gen Female 14908 11771 SC Male 1867 1770 SC Female 2927 2737 ST Male 1494 630 ST Female 2794 758 ME OBC Male 4794 4424 OBC Female 9665 8508 EWS Male 2356 1795 EWS Female 3942 3923 Gen Male 13908 14304 Gen Female 26367 27175 SC Male 2793 2332 SC Female 3215 4736 ST Male 1409 1079 ST Female 2267 1461 CSE OBC Male 2438 1611 OBC Female 5462 3822 EWS Male 999 759 EWS Female 3348 1059 Gen Male 5927 5289 Gen Female 8390 8263 SC Male 915 815 SC Female 901 1786 ST Male 868 316 ST Female 1724 733





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main in January or September will have to apply for counselling through JoSAA which will be announced after the results of JEE Advanced 2020.



