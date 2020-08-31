JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Nagpur, Check Here

JEE Main Cutoff: The past year JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur can be checked below to get an idea of the ranks that fetch admissions. The JEE Main cutoff will also vary for students of Maharashtra who fall in the HS category and other state students who fall into OS category.

Students applying to the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT Nagpur), would find the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur useful to understand the ranks at which admissions may be possible. The VNIT Nagpur cutoff will be released during the counselling process to be held by JoSAA. Basically, the cutoff is the rank of the last candidate who gets the seat in the institute. The admission cutoffs vary for each branch and also category wise.

Candidate preferences in addition to seats available as considered to a number of applicants; also the difficulty level of JEE Main exam, candidate category are some factors that will determine the NIT Nagpur JEE Main cut off.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for VNIT Nagpur


Course Name

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

EEE

OBC Male

4770

3671

OBC Female

10900

5358

EWS Male

2436

1636

EWS Female

4275

2661

Gen Male

12160

12902

Gen Female

19724

19591

SC Male

2494

2264

SC Female

4338

4147

ST Male

1965

994

ST Female

3801

983

ECE

OBC Male

3929

2802

OBC Female

7333

5091

EWS Male

1331

1077

EWS Female

3829

1410

Gen Male

9029

8422

Gen Female

14908

11771

SC Male

1867

1770

SC Female

2927

2737

ST Male

1494

630

ST Female

2794

758

ME

OBC Male

4794

4424

OBC Female

9665

8508

EWS Male

2356

1795

EWS Female

3942

3923

Gen Male

13908

14304

Gen Female

26367

27175

SC Male

2793

2332

SC Female

3215

4736

ST Male

1409

1079

ST Female

2267

1461

CSE

OBC Male

2438

1611

OBC Female

5462

3822

EWS Male

999

759

EWS Female

3348

1059

Gen Male

5927

5289

Gen Female

8390

8263

SC Male

915

815

SC Female

901

1786

ST Male

868

316

ST Female

1724

733


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main in January or September will have to apply for counselling through JoSAA which will be announced after the results of JEE Advanced 2020.


