JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Nagpur, Check Here
JEE Main Cutoff: The past year JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur can be checked below to get an idea of the ranks that fetch admissions. The JEE Main cutoff will also vary for students of Maharashtra who fall in the HS category and other state students who fall into OS category.
Students applying to the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT Nagpur), would find the JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur useful to understand the ranks at which admissions may be possible. The VNIT Nagpur cutoff will be released during the counselling process to be held by JoSAA. Basically, the cutoff is the rank of the last candidate who gets the seat in the institute. The admission cutoffs vary for each branch and also category wise.
Candidate preferences in addition to seats available as considered to a number of applicants; also the difficulty level of JEE Main exam, candidate category are some factors that will determine the NIT Nagpur JEE Main cut off.
The past year JEE Main cutoff for NIT Nagpur can be checked below to get an idea of the ranks that fetch admissions. The JEE Main cutoff will also vary for students of Maharashtra who fall in the HS category and other state students who fall into OS category.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for VNIT Nagpur
Course Name
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
EEE
OBC Male
4770
3671
OBC Female
10900
5358
EWS Male
2436
1636
EWS Female
4275
2661
Gen Male
12160
12902
Gen Female
19724
19591
SC Male
2494
2264
SC Female
4338
4147
ST Male
1965
994
ST Female
3801
983
ECE
OBC Male
3929
2802
OBC Female
7333
5091
EWS Male
1331
1077
EWS Female
3829
1410
Gen Male
9029
8422
Gen Female
14908
11771
SC Male
1867
1770
SC Female
2927
2737
ST Male
1494
630
ST Female
2794
758
ME
OBC Male
4794
4424
OBC Female
9665
8508
EWS Male
2356
1795
EWS Female
3942
3923
Gen Male
13908
14304
Gen Female
26367
27175
SC Male
2793
2332
SC Female
3215
4736
ST Male
1409
1079
ST Female
2267
1461
CSE
OBC Male
2438
1611
OBC Female
5462
3822
EWS Male
999
759
EWS Female
3348
1059
Gen Male
5927
5289
Gen Female
8390
8263
SC Male
915
815
SC Female
901
1786
ST Male
868
316
ST Female
1724
733
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main in January or September will have to apply for counselling through JoSAA which will be announced after the results of JEE Advanced 2020.