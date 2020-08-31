JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Karnataka Surathkal, Check Details
JEE Main 2020: The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Surathkal for the previous years is given below for both HS quota (Home State) as well as OS quota (Other states).
National Institute of Technology Karnataka is one of the premier engineering institutes in the country. JEE Main cutoff for NIT Surathkal would be information that is extremely valuable for all students planning to apply to it when JoSAA counselling starts. NIT Surathkal JEE Main cutoff are the ranks at which admissions are announced by the institute on the basis of the ranks obtained by the student, category he/she belongs to, branch applied to, seat intake, availability and more.
Since the cutoff changes from year to year depending upon the popularity of the branch, placement trends etc., it is vital that students know where they stand a chance. The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Surathkal for the previous years is given below for both HS quota (Home State) as well as OS quota (Other states).
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Surathkal
Course Name
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
CSE
OBC Male
2627
623
OBC Female
7857
2295
EWS Male
1102
248
EWS Female
4610
414
Gen Male
3561
2156
Gen Female
4920
3874
SC Male
1011
285
SC Female
2337
682
ST Male
336
105
ST Female
1403
552
ECE
OBC Male
4623
1602
OBC Female
8319
2950
EWS Male
2440
600
EWS Female
8861
1086
Gen Male
6164
5112
Gen Female
11696
7656
SC Male
2604
926
SC Female
3693
919
ST Male
1100
395
ST Female
2448
-
ME
OBC Male
8502
2844
OBC Female
22948
8189
EWS Male
4879
1026
EWS Female
8156
-
Gen Male
14895
8980
Gen Female
27330
18552
SC Male
3893
1683
SC Female
8081
2869
ST Male
1711
820
ST Female
2061
1398
EEE
OBC Male
7117
2330
OBC Female
12828
4074
EWS Male
3686
768
EWS Female
-
1890
Gen Male
10031
6811
Gen Female
16410
11230
SC Male
3175
1381
SC Female
4408
2233
ST Male
1122
671
ST Female
-
-
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
JEE Main 2020 was held by NTA from September 1 to 6 in multiple sessions across the country and abroad. Counselling will be through JoSAA after IIT Delhi announces the JEE Advanced result.