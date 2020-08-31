JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Karnataka Surathkal, Check Details

National Institute of Technology Karnataka is one of the premier engineering institutes in the country. JEE Main cutoff for NIT Surathkal would be information that is extremely valuable for all students planning to apply to it when JoSAA counselling starts. NIT Surathkal JEE Main cutoff are the ranks at which admissions are announced by the institute on the basis of the ranks obtained by the student, category he/she belongs to, branch applied to, seat intake, availability and more.

Since the cutoff changes from year to year depending upon the popularity of the branch, placement trends etc., it is vital that students know where they stand a chance. The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Surathkal for the previous years is given below for both HS quota (Home State) as well as OS quota (Other states).

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Surathkal





Course Name Category HS- CR OS- CR CSE OBC Male 2627 623 OBC Female 7857 2295 EWS Male 1102 248 EWS Female 4610 414 Gen Male 3561 2156 Gen Female 4920 3874 SC Male 1011 285 SC Female 2337 682 ST Male 336 105 ST Female 1403 552 ECE OBC Male 4623 1602 OBC Female 8319 2950 EWS Male 2440 600 EWS Female 8861 1086 Gen Male 6164 5112 Gen Female 11696 7656 SC Male 2604 926 SC Female 3693 919 ST Male 1100 395 ST Female 2448 - ME OBC Male 8502 2844 OBC Female 22948 8189 EWS Male 4879 1026 EWS Female 8156 - Gen Male 14895 8980 Gen Female 27330 18552 SC Male 3893 1683 SC Female 8081 2869 ST Male 1711 820 ST Female 2061 1398 EEE OBC Male 7117 2330 OBC Female 12828 4074 EWS Male 3686 768 EWS Female - 1890 Gen Male 10031 6811 Gen Female 16410 11230 SC Male 3175 1381 SC Female 4408 2233 ST Male 1122 671 ST Female - -





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2020 was held by NTA from September 1 to 6 in multiple sessions across the country and abroad. Counselling will be through JoSAA after IIT Delhi announces the JEE Advanced result.