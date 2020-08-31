  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Karnataka Surathkal, Check Details

JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Karnataka Surathkal, Check Details

JEE Main 2020: The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Surathkal for the previous years is given below for both HS quota (Home State) as well as OS quota (Other states).

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 1:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Govt To Arrange Free Transport For JEE, NEET Students: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Ramesh Pokhriyal Asks Goa CM To Provide Security For Entrance Exams
JEE Main 2020: Cutoff For NIT Jalandhar, Check Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For MNNIT Allahabad, Check Here
JEE Main 2020 Cutoff For NIT Tiruchirappalli, Check Here
JEE Main 2020: What Is The Dress Code Of JEE Main Exam? Check Details Here
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Karnataka Surathkal, Check Details
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Karnataka Surathkal, Check Details
New Delhi:

National Institute of Technology Karnataka is one of the premier engineering institutes in the country. JEE Main cutoff for NIT Surathkal would be information that is extremely valuable for all students planning to apply to it when JoSAA counselling starts. NIT Surathkal JEE Main cutoff are the ranks at which admissions are announced by the institute on the basis of the ranks obtained by the student, category he/she belongs to, branch applied to, seat intake, availability and more.

Since the cutoff changes from year to year depending upon the popularity of the branch, placement trends etc., it is vital that students know where they stand a chance. The JEE Main cutoff for NIT Surathkal for the previous years is given below for both HS quota (Home State) as well as OS quota (Other states).

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for NIT Surathkal


Course Name

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

CSE

OBC Male

2627

623

OBC Female

7857

2295

EWS Male

1102

248

EWS Female

4610

414

Gen Male

3561

2156

Gen Female

4920

3874

SC Male

1011

285

SC Female

2337

682

ST Male

336

105

ST Female

1403

552

ECE

OBC Male

4623

1602

OBC Female

8319

2950

EWS Male

2440

600

EWS Female

8861

1086

Gen Male

6164

5112

Gen Female

11696

7656

SC Male

2604

926

SC Female

3693

919

ST Male

1100

395

ST Female

2448

-

ME

OBC Male

8502

2844

OBC Female

22948

8189

EWS Male

4879

1026

EWS Female

8156

-

Gen Male

14895

8980

Gen Female

27330

18552

SC Male

3893

1683

SC Female

8081

2869

ST Male

1711

820

ST Female

2061

1398

EEE

OBC Male

7117

2330

OBC Female

12828

4074

EWS Male

3686

768

EWS Female

-

1890

Gen Male

10031

6811

Gen Female

16410

11230

SC Male

3175

1381

SC Female

4408

2233

ST Male

1122

671

ST Female

-

-


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main 2020 was held by NTA from September 1 to 6 in multiple sessions across the country and abroad. Counselling will be through JoSAA after IIT Delhi announces the JEE Advanced result.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2020 JEE Main Cut off JEE exam date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh Govt To Arrange Free Transport For JEE, NEET Students: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Madhya Pradesh Govt To Arrange Free Transport For JEE, NEET Students: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
September To Be Observed As 'Nutrition Month', Announces PM Narendra Modi In Mann Ki Baat
September To Be Observed As 'Nutrition Month', Announces PM Narendra Modi In Mann Ki Baat
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Ramesh Pokhriyal Asks Goa CM To Provide Security For Entrance Exams
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Ramesh Pokhriyal Asks Goa CM To Provide Security For Entrance Exams
JNUSU Writes To Arvind Kejriwal, Seeks Phased Return Of Students To Campus
JNUSU Writes To Arvind Kejriwal, Seeks Phased Return Of Students To Campus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................