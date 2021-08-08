  • Home
JEE Main Cut-Off: NIT Calicut Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off

JEE Main category wise and gender wise previous year’s cutoff for NIT Calicut has been provided below for the reference of candidates.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Aug 8, 2021 1:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

Many students search for JEE Main cut-off for NIT Calicut as it is one of the popular NITs for admissions to BTech programmes. JoSAA (The Joint Seat Allocation Authority) releases the JEE Main cutoff for NITs during counselling on its official website. NIT Calicut’s JEE Main cutoff generally denotes the last ranks at which B.Tech admissions close.

JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut varies as per category, gender, home state of the candidates. The cutoff is also different for engineering branches offered by the institute.

JEE Main category wise and gender wise previous year’s cutoff for NIT Calicut has been provided below for the reference of candidates. Candidates can understand the cutoff trend and get an idea about the engineering branch in which they can get admission on the basis of the rank secured in the exam.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-off for NIT Calicut

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

9703

3682

Gen Female

12146

6481

EWS Male

9994

627

EWS Female

10875

1045

OBC Male

3482

1095

OBC Female

3660

2372

SC Male

4460

558

SC Female

2382

1033

ST Male

9644

278

ST Female

5780

179

ECE

Gen Male

17119

6864

Gen Female

19188

8539

EWS Male

36406

1152

EWS Female

27490

1365

OBC Male

5400

2285

OBC Female

5755

3313

SC Male

8577

1509

SC Female

5857

1961

ST Male

20348

467

ST Female

-

906

ME

Gen Male

30715

15509

Gen Female

37015

27867

EWS Male

30355

2955

EWS Female

-

5195

OBC Male

9228

4598

OBC Female

13723

11894

SC Male

15340

2923

SC Female

13475

5616

ST Male

3909

973

ST Female

-

1591

EEE

Gen Male

23573

11805

Gen Female

23149

13866

EWS Male

42872

2113

EWS Female

52047

2291

OBC Male

7136

3787

OBC Female

9258

7534

SC Male

14423

2231

SC Female

9081

3374

ST Male

35617

778

ST Female

11057

838


*HS CR: Home State Closing Rank
*OS CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main is conducted for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). It is also the qualifier test for JEE Advanced.

