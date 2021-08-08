JEE Main Cut-Off: NIT Calicut Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off
JEE Main category wise and gender wise previous year’s cutoff for NIT Calicut has been provided below for the reference of candidates.
Many students search for JEE Main cut-off for NIT Calicut as it is one of the popular NITs for admissions to BTech programmes. JoSAA (The Joint Seat Allocation Authority) releases the JEE Main cutoff for NITs during counselling on its official website. NIT Calicut’s JEE Main cutoff generally denotes the last ranks at which B.Tech admissions close.
JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut varies as per category, gender, home state of the candidates. The cutoff is also different for engineering branches offered by the institute.
JEE Main 2020 Cut-off for NIT Calicut
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
9703
3682
Gen Female
12146
6481
EWS Male
9994
627
EWS Female
10875
1045
OBC Male
3482
1095
OBC Female
3660
2372
SC Male
4460
558
SC Female
2382
1033
ST Male
9644
278
ST Female
5780
179
ECE
Gen Male
17119
6864
Gen Female
19188
8539
EWS Male
36406
1152
EWS Female
27490
1365
OBC Male
5400
2285
OBC Female
5755
3313
SC Male
8577
1509
SC Female
5857
1961
ST Male
20348
467
ST Female
-
906
ME
Gen Male
30715
15509
Gen Female
37015
27867
EWS Male
30355
2955
EWS Female
-
5195
OBC Male
9228
4598
OBC Female
13723
11894
SC Male
15340
2923
SC Female
13475
5616
ST Male
3909
973
ST Female
-
1591
EEE
Gen Male
23573
11805
Gen Female
23149
13866
EWS Male
42872
2113
EWS Female
52047
2291
OBC Male
7136
3787
OBC Female
9258
7534
SC Male
14423
2231
SC Female
9081
3374
ST Male
35617
778
ST Female
11057
838
*HS CR: Home State Closing Rank
*OS CR: Other State Closing Rank
JEE Main is conducted for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). It is also the qualifier test for JEE Advanced.