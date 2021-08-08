JEE Main Cut-Off: NIT Calicut Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off

JEE Main: Check last year's NIT Calicut cut-off

Many students search for JEE Main cut-off for NIT Calicut as it is one of the popular NITs for admissions to BTech programmes. JoSAA (The Joint Seat Allocation Authority) releases the JEE Main cutoff for NITs during counselling on its official website. NIT Calicut’s JEE Main cutoff generally denotes the last ranks at which B.Tech admissions close.



JEE Main cutoff for NIT Calicut varies as per category, gender, home state of the candidates. The cutoff is also different for engineering branches offered by the institute.

JEE Main category wise and gender wise previous year’s cutoff for NIT Calicut has been provided below for the reference of candidates. Candidates can understand the cutoff trend and get an idea about the engineering branch in which they can get admission on the basis of the rank secured in the exam.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-off for NIT Calicut





Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 9703 3682 Gen Female 12146 6481 EWS Male 9994 627 EWS Female 10875 1045 OBC Male 3482 1095 OBC Female 3660 2372 SC Male 4460 558 SC Female 2382 1033 ST Male 9644 278 ST Female 5780 179 ECE Gen Male 17119 6864 Gen Female 19188 8539 EWS Male 36406 1152 EWS Female 27490 1365 OBC Male 5400 2285 OBC Female 5755 3313 SC Male 8577 1509 SC Female 5857 1961 ST Male 20348 467 ST Female - 906 ME Gen Male 30715 15509 Gen Female 37015 27867 EWS Male 30355 2955 EWS Female - 5195 OBC Male 9228 4598 OBC Female 13723 11894 SC Male 15340 2923 SC Female 13475 5616 ST Male 3909 973 ST Female - 1591 EEE Gen Male 23573 11805 Gen Female 23149 13866 EWS Male 42872 2113 EWS Female 52047 2291 OBC Male 7136 3787 OBC Female 9258 7534 SC Male 14423 2231 SC Female 9081 3374 ST Male 35617 778 ST Female 11057 838





*HS CR: Home State Closing Rank

*OS CR: Other State Closing Rank

JEE Main is conducted for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). It is also the qualifier test for JEE Advanced.