JEE Main: Cut Off List For Top NITs, Check Here

JEE Main: Cut Off List For Top NITs

JEE Main Cutoff for NITs is the minimum rank that candidates need to score in the JEE Main exam to have higher chances of securing seats in NITs. The cutoff varies institute wise, category wise, engineering branch wise. The admission cutoff of JEE Main varies every year depending on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, availability of seats, previous years cutoff trends, and the category under which admission is desired.

There are two types of seats in NITs: Seats for All India candidates and seats for home-state candidates. Eligible candidates from all over India can take admission in NITs for All India quota seats. Also, those candidates who meet the state eligibility in which the NIT is situated will be considered for admission into the home state quota seats.

The cutoff is released after every round of seat allotment during the counselling process which is conducted by JoSAA. The seat allotment result is announced in seven rounds.

Cutoff for JEE Main 2020 has not been declared yet. Therefore, candidates can look into the previous years cut off for reference and have an idea about the rank required to get a seat in top NITs.

Previous years JEE Main cutoff for top NITs is provided below for candidates to refer and know the ranks within which admission was offered in past years.

NIT Bhopal JEE Main Cutoff 2019





Course CSE ECE ME Gen (Male) AIR - 7290 AIR-12504 AIR- 18418 HSR - 8442 HSR- 13274 HSR- 20625 Gen

(Female) AIR- 10640 AIR- 16571 AIR- 31634 HSR- 12387 HSR- 19572 HSR- 38109 OBC (Male) AIR- 2404 AIR- 4410 AIR- 6346 HSR- 3079 HSR- 5912 HSR- 7858 OBC (Female) AIR-4869 AIR- 7219 AIR- 12167 HSR- 6890 HSR- 9396 HSR- 13405 EWS (Male) AIR- 918 AIR- 1654 AIR- 2387 HSR- 1089 HSR- 1998 HSR- 2724 EWS (Female) AIR- 1577 AIR- AIR- 4801 HSR- 1775 HSR- 2802 HSR- 5079 SC (Male) AIR- 1581 AIR- 2738 AIR- 3622 HSR- 1957 HSR- 3861 HSR- 5770 SC (Female) AIR- 2191 AIR- 4118 AIR- 6783 HSR- 2919 HSR- 4972 HSR- 6689 ST (Male) AIR- 813 AIR- 1286 AIR- 1431 HSR- 800 HSR- 1886 HSR- 2132 ST (Female) AIR- 1279 AIR- 2040 AIR- 2294 HSR- 1883 HSR- 3373 HSR- 4658





AIR- All India Rank

HSR - Home State Rank





NIT Calicut JEE Main Cutoff 2019





Course CSE ECE ME Gen (Male) AIR- 4820 AIR- 8378 AIR- 13855 HSR- 11022 HSR- 17059 HSR- 23778 Gen (Female) AIR- 8265 AIR- 11676 AIR- 24443 HSR- 16162 HSR- 19452 HSR- 31832 OBC (Male) AIR- 1553 AIR- 2366 AIR- 4217 HSR- 3542 HSR- 4809 HSR- 7658 OBC (Female) AIR- 3705 AIR- 4493 AIR- 10465 HSR- 6048 HSR- 7361 HSR- 11627 EWS (Male) AIR- 632 AIR- 995 AIR- 1684 HSR- 2970 HSR- 4883 HSR- 6647 EWS (Female) AIR- 978 AIR- 1450 AIR- 3100 HSR- 5567 HSR- 9092 HSR- 11064 SC (Male) AIR- 739 AIR- 1340 AIR- 2129 HSR- 1476 HSR- 4960 HSR- 9104 SC (Female) AIR- 1452 AIR- 2057 AIR- 5001 HSR- 5526 HSR- 8101 HSR- 13965 ST (Male) AIR- 400 AIR- 623 AIR- 936 HSR- 9136 HSR- 13425 HSR- 15912 ST (Female) AIR- 759 AIR- 981 AIR- 1727 HSR- 1897 HSR- HSR-

NIT Jaipur JEE Main Cutoff 2019





Course CSE ECE ME Gen (Male) AIR- 4566 AIR- 9208 AIR- 14776 HSR- 4483 HSR- 8905 HSR- 13541 Gen (Female) AIR- 6169 AIR- 14157 AIR- 27774 HSR- 6462 HSR- 11612 HSR- 22246 OBC (Male) AIR- 1658 AIR- 3529 AIR- 4979 HSR- 1721 HSR- 3548 HSR- 4769 OBC (Female) AIR- 3605 AIR- 6090 AIR- 12086 HSR- 4172 HSR- 6438 HSR- 8962 EWS (Male) AIR- 576 AIR- 1245 AIR- 2034 HSR- 607 HSR- 1299 HSR- 1765 EWS (Female) AIR- 1485 AIR- 2445 AIR- 3851 HSR- 1533 HSR- 2487 HSR- 4231 SC (Male) AIR- 974 AIR- 2184 AIR- 3058 HSR- 929 HSR- 2026 HSR- 2204 SC (Female) AIR- 2874 AIR- 3653 AIR- 4162 HSR- 1410 HSR- 2160 HSR- 4635 ST (Male) AIR- 576 AIR- 1170 AIR- 1340 HSR- 397 HSR- 711 HSR- 701 ST (Female) AIR- 1007 AIR- AIR- 1719 HSR- HSR- 409 HSR- 1793



NIT Allahabad JEE Main Cutoff 2019





Course CSE ECE ME Gen (Male) AIR- 3562 AIR- 7402 AIR- 13393 HSR- 4714 HSR- 8433 HSR- 13139 Gen (Female) AIR- 6198 AIR- 11836 AIR- 23254 HSR- 8136 HSR- 12716 HSR- 26808 OBC (Male) AIR- 1200 AIR- 2785 AIR- 4347 HSR- 1538 HSR- 2833 HSR- 4212 OBC (Female) AIR- 3630 AIR- 5166 AIR- 10551 HSR- 3085 HSR- 6112 HSR- 12841 EWS (Male) AIR- 434 AIR- 841 AIR- 1655 HSR- 610 HSR- 1061 HSR- 1672 EWS (Female) AIR- 1151 AIR- 1544 AIR- 4133 HSR- 970 HSR- 2033 HSR- SC (Male) AIR- 752 AIR- 1931 AIR- 2488 HSR- 806 HSR- 1639 HSR- 2438 SC (Female) AIR- 1350 AIR- 2825 AIR- 5904 HSR- 2045 HSR- 3855 HSR- 4625 ST (Male) AIR- 363 AIR- 933 AIR- 1013 HSR- 779 HSR- 1480 HSR- 1819 ST (Female) AIR- 707 AIR- AIR- 3254 HSR- 1744 HSR- 2482 HSR- 4195

NIT Tiruchirappalli JEE Main Cutoff 2019





Course CSE ECE ME Gen (Male) AIR- 1373 AIR- 3019 AIR- 5968 HSR- 5325 HSR- 9158 HSR- 14600 Gen (Female) AIR- 2371 AIR- 3508 AIR- 12533 HSR- 4075 HSR- 11229 HSR- 25415 OBC (Male) AIR- 357 AIR- 967 AIR- 2178 HSR- 2165 HSR- 3010 HSR- 4388 OBC (Female) AIR- 1060 AIR- 2577 AIR- 4997 HSR- 4085 HSR- 5116 HSR- 7108 EWS (Male) AIR- 165 AIR- 352 AIR- 749 HSR- 2058 HSR- 13066 HSR- 23632 EWS (Female) AIR- 305 AIR- 488 AIR- 1849 HSR- 2489 HSR- 6613 HSR- SC (Male) AIR- 138 AIR- 450 AIR- 842 HSR- 1300 HSR- 2939 HSR- 2933 SC (Female) AIR- 420 AIR- 1423 AIR- 2280 HSR- 1435 HSR- 2711 HSR- 7459 ST (Male) AIR- 53 AIR- 230 AIR- 373 HSR- 4708 HSR- 5494 HSR- 6978 ST (Female) AIR- 59 AIR- 321 AIR- 1155 HSR- 4295 HSR- 2776 HSR-





