JEE Main Cut Off for SVNIT Surat
JEE Main Cut Off: Students seeking admission to SVNIT Surat can check the previous year cut off ranks for reference and have an idea about the ranks required to get admitted in one of the top NITs.
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat is one of the top NITs. For higher chances of admissions, the candidates are expected to meet the JEE Main cutoff determined by the authorities. The cutoff will be released during the counselling process after the seat allotment results in the form of opening and closing ranks. In NITs, 50 per cent of seats are reserved for home-state candidates, and for the rest 50 per cent seats, other state candidates can apply for admission. The cutoff is different for home state and other state candidates.
The cutoff ranks vary category-wise and engineering branch-wise depending on the factors mentioned below:
The difficulty level of JEE Main 2020
Number of seats available for the course
Total number of candidates seeking admission to the respective course
Previous years’ cutoff trends
Aspirants can refer to the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff for admission to SVNIT Surat for reference and have an idea regarding it.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for SVNIT Surat
Course
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
CSE
OBC Male
3734
2246
OBC Female
8951
4513
EWS Male
1115
753
EWS Female
4638
1510
Gen Male
6425
6325
Gen Female
13001
9104
SC Male
1482
1085
SC Female
4016
2268
ST Male
798
544
ST Female
971
770
EE
OBC Male
11325
4768
OBC Female
17295
8362
EWS Male
3102
1762
EWS Female
7851
2677
Gen Male
20453
13956
Gen Female
22243
21182
SC Male
3211
2838
SC Female
9319
3691
ST Male
781
1210
ST Female
2094
1329
ECE
OBC Male
9510
4014
OBC Female
22423
6719
EWS Male
2929
1324
EWS Female
6480
2366
Gen Male
17422
11409
Gen Female
19559
17433
SC Male
9963
2696
SC Female
5668
4936
ST Male
2982
1182
ST Female
2293
1833
ME
OBC Male
10988
5664
OBC Female
40134
12521
EWS Male
3434
2196
EWS Female
9543
4055
Gen Male
20261
16856
Gen Female
41414
28759
SC Male
5411
3206
SC Female
10040
6234
ST Male
2072
1352
ST Female
5902
2443
HS- CR: Home State- Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State- Closing Rank