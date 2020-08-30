JEE Main Cut Off for SVNIT Surat

JEE Main Cut Off: Students seeking admission to SVNIT Surat can check the previous year cut off ranks for reference and have an idea about the ranks required to get admitted in one of the top NITs.

Education | Written By Ruchika | Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat is one of the top NITs. For higher chances of admissions, the candidates are expected to meet the JEE Main cutoff determined by the authorities. The cutoff will be released during the counselling process after the seat allotment results in the form of opening and closing ranks. In NITs, 50 per cent of seats are reserved for home-state candidates, and for the rest 50 per cent seats, other state candidates can apply for admission. The cutoff is different for home state and other state candidates.

The cutoff ranks vary category-wise and engineering branch-wise depending on the factors mentioned below:

  • The difficulty level of JEE Main 2020

  • Number of seats available for the course

  • Total number of candidates seeking admission to the respective course

  • Previous years’ cutoff trends

Aspirants can refer to the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff for admission to SVNIT Surat for reference and have an idea regarding it.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for SVNIT Surat


Course

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

CSE

OBC Male

3734

2246

OBC Female

8951

4513

EWS Male

1115

753

EWS Female

4638

1510

Gen Male

6425

6325

Gen Female

13001

9104

SC Male

1482

1085

SC Female

4016

2268

ST Male

798

544

ST Female

971

770

EE

OBC Male

11325

4768

OBC Female

17295

8362

EWS Male

3102

1762

EWS Female

7851

2677

Gen Male

20453

13956

Gen Female

22243

21182

SC Male

3211

2838

SC Female

9319

3691

ST Male

781

1210

ST Female

2094

1329

ECE

OBC Male

9510

4014

OBC Female

22423

6719

EWS Male

2929

1324

EWS Female

6480

2366

Gen Male

17422

11409

Gen Female

19559

17433

SC Male

9963

2696

SC Female

5668

4936

ST Male

2982

1182

ST Female

2293

1833

ME

OBC Male

10988

5664

OBC Female

40134

12521

EWS Male

3434

2196

EWS Female

9543

4055

Gen Male

20261

16856

Gen Female

41414

28759

SC Male

5411

3206

SC Female

10040

6234

ST Male

2072

1352

ST Female

5902

2443


HS- CR: Home State- Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State- Closing Rank

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
