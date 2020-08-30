JEE Main Cut Off for SVNIT Surat

Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat is one of the top NITs. For higher chances of admissions, the candidates are expected to meet the JEE Main cutoff determined by the authorities. The cutoff will be released during the counselling process after the seat allotment results in the form of opening and closing ranks. In NITs, 50 per cent of seats are reserved for home-state candidates, and for the rest 50 per cent seats, other state candidates can apply for admission. The cutoff is different for home state and other state candidates.

The cutoff ranks vary category-wise and engineering branch-wise depending on the factors mentioned below:

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The difficulty level of JEE Main 2020

Number of seats available for the course

Total number of candidates seeking admission to the respective course

Previous years’ cutoff trends

Aspirants can refer to the previous years’ JEE Main cutoff for admission to SVNIT Surat for reference and have an idea regarding it.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for SVNIT Surat





Course Category HS- CR OS- CR CSE OBC Male 3734 2246 OBC Female 8951 4513 EWS Male 1115 753 EWS Female 4638 1510 Gen Male 6425 6325 Gen Female 13001 9104 SC Male 1482 1085 SC Female 4016 2268 ST Male 798 544 ST Female 971 770 EE OBC Male 11325 4768 OBC Female 17295 8362 EWS Male 3102 1762 EWS Female 7851 2677 Gen Male 20453 13956 Gen Female 22243 21182 SC Male 3211 2838 SC Female 9319 3691 ST Male 781 1210 ST Female 2094 1329 ECE OBC Male 9510 4014 OBC Female 22423 6719 EWS Male 2929 1324 EWS Female 6480 2366 Gen Male 17422 11409 Gen Female 19559 17433 SC Male 9963 2696 SC Female 5668 4936 ST Male 2982 1182 ST Female 2293 1833 ME OBC Male 10988 5664 OBC Female 40134 12521 EWS Male 3434 2196 EWS Female 9543 4055 Gen Male 20261 16856 Gen Female 41414 28759 SC Male 5411 3206 SC Female 10040 6234 ST Male 2072 1352 ST Female 5902 2443





HS- CR: Home State- Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State- Closing Rank