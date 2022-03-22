JEE Main 2022: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science Last Year
The NITs grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam will be held in two sessions.
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan Read More
The highest JEE Main rank at which a National Institute of Technology (NIT) has closed admission to open category seats for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering in the last year was 714 at NIT Tiruchirappalli. The NITs grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam will be held in two sessions. The JEE Main 2022 application process for Session 1 is underway.
Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now!
Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Here!
Don't Miss: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Download Free!
BTech in Computer Science is one of the most sought-after programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Computer Science will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JoSAA conducted counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission to Computer Science and Engineering. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different. These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling 2021.
BTech In Computer Science And Engineering Cut-Offs For NITs Last Year
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar: 9,117
Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur: 3,142
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal: 7,224
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad: 2,751
NIT Agartala: 19,692
NIT Calicut: 3,436
NIT Delhi: 111,35
NIT Durgapur: 11,829
NIT Goa: 11,419
NIT Hamirpur: 10,499
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal: 1,111
NIT Meghalaya: 19,728
NIT Nagaland: 31,230
NIT Patna: 14,394
NIT Puducherry: 16,126
NIT Raipur: 10,903
NIT Sikkim: 26,475
NIT Arunachal Pradesh: 28,763
NIT Jamshedpur: 8,569
NIT Rourkela: 2,327
NIT Silchar: 12,477
NIT Srinagar: 26,253
NIT Tiruchirappalli: 7,464
NIT Andhra Pradesh: 18,795
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur: 17,516