The NITs grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam will be held in two sessions.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 22, 2022 7:06 pm IST

JEE Main closing ranks from last year for admission to NITs
New Delhi:

The highest JEE Main rank at which a National Institute of Technology (NIT) has closed admission to open category seats for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering in the last year was 714 at NIT Tiruchirappalli. The NITs grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam will be held in two sessions. The JEE Main 2022 application process for Session 1 is underway.

BTech in Computer Science is one of the most sought-after programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Computer Science will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JoSAA conducted counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission to Computer Science and Engineering. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different. These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling 2021.

BTech In Computer Science And Engineering Cut-Offs For NITs Last Year

  1. Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar: 9,117

  2. Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur: 3,142

  3. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal: 7,224

  4. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad: 2,751

  5. NIT Agartala: 19,692

  6. NIT Calicut: 3,436

  7. NIT Delhi: 111,35

  8. NIT Durgapur: 11,829

  9. NIT Goa: 11,419

  10. NIT Hamirpur: 10,499

  11. NIT Karnataka, Surathkal: 1,111

  12. NIT Meghalaya: 19,728

  13. NIT Nagaland: 31,230

  14. NIT Patna: 14,394

  15. NIT Puducherry: 16,126

  16. NIT Raipur: 10,903

  17. NIT Sikkim: 26,475

  18. NIT Arunachal Pradesh: 28,763

  19. NIT Jamshedpur: 8,569

  20. NIT Rourkela: 2,327

  21. NIT Silchar: 12,477

  22. NIT Srinagar: 26,253

  23. NIT Tiruchirappalli: 7,464

  24. NIT Andhra Pradesh: 18,795

  25. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur: 17,516

