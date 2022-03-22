JEE Main closing ranks from last year for admission to NITs

The highest JEE Main rank at which a National Institute of Technology (NIT) has closed admission to open category seats for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering in the last year was 714 at NIT Tiruchirappalli. The NITs grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam will be held in two sessions. The JEE Main 2022 application process for Session 1 is underway.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Download Free: JEE Main 2022 Sample Papers. Here! Don't Miss: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Download Free!

BTech in Computer Science is one of the most sought-after programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Computer Science will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JoSAA conducted counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission to Computer Science and Engineering. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different. These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling 2021.

BTech In Computer Science And Engineering Cut-Offs For NITs Last Year