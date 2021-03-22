  • Home
JEE Main: The 2021 cut-off marks and ranks for admission to BTech in Computer Science will be revealed during JoSAA counselling results. Aspirants can check last year’s closing ranks here.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 2:52 pm IST

The NITs grant admission on the basis of JEE Main (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The highest JEE Main rank at which a National Institute of Technology (NIT) closed admission to unreserved seats in BTech in Computer Science and Engineering in 2020 was 2,043 at NIT Warangal. The NITs grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam is being held in four sessions. The JEE Main 2021 result for February session has been announced and the result of the March session is awaited.

Recommended: Know your Percentile/Rank in JEE Main 2021 by using JEE Main Rank Predictor

BTech in Computer Science is one of the most popular programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Computer Science after all four rounds of JEE Main 2021 are over will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JoSAA conducts counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission to Computer Science. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.

The 2021 cut-off marks and ranks for admission to BTech in Computer Science will be revealed during JoSAA counselling results. Aspirants can check last year’s closing ranks here.

BTech in Computer Science Cut-offs for NITs in 2020

  1. Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar: 10,635

  2. Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur: 3,894

  3. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal: 8,292

  4. Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad: 4,222

  5. NIT Agartala: 63,805

  6. NIT Calicut: 9,703

  7. NIT Delhi: 12,311

  8. NIT Durgapur: 16,406

  9. NIT Goa: 22,712

  10. NIT Hamirpur: 20,494

  11. NIT Karnataka, Surathkal: 3,115

  12. NIT Meghalaya: 1,23,163

  13. NIT Nagaland: 11,156

  14. NIT Patna: 15,617

  15. NIT Puducherry: 94,424

  16. NIT Raipur: 18,745

  17. NIT Sikkim: 3,29,823

  18. NIT Arunachal Pradesh: 59,180

  19. NIT Jamshedpur: 12,995

  20. NIT Manipur: 2,38,099

  21. NIT Mizoram: 4,92,513

  22. NIT Rourkela: 9,816

  23. NIT Silchar: 32,609

  24. NIT Srinagar: 33,374

  25. NIT Tiruchirappalli: 4,728

  26. NIT Uttarakhand: 25,305

  27. NIT Warangal: 2,043

  28. Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat: 6,076

  29. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur: 5,967

  30. National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh: 14,075

  31. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur: 11,299

These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling 2020.

