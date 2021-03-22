Image credit: Shutterstock The NITs grant admission on the basis of JEE Main (representational photo)

The highest JEE Main rank at which a National Institute of Technology (NIT) closed admission to unreserved seats in BTech in Computer Science and Engineering in 2020 was 2,043 at NIT Warangal. The NITs grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam is being held in four sessions. The JEE Main 2021 result for February session has been announced and the result of the March session is awaited.

BTech in Computer Science is one of the most popular programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Computer Science after all four rounds of JEE Main 2021 are over will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JoSAA conducts counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission to Computer Science. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.

The 2021 cut-off marks and ranks for admission to BTech in Computer Science will be revealed during JoSAA counselling results. Aspirants can check last year’s closing ranks here.

BTech in Computer Science Cut-offs for NITs in 2020

Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar: 10,635 Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur: 3,894 Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal: 8,292 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad: 4,222 NIT Agartala: 63,805 NIT Calicut: 9,703 NIT Delhi: 12,311 NIT Durgapur: 16,406 NIT Goa: 22,712 NIT Hamirpur: 20,494 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal: 3,115 NIT Meghalaya: 1,23,163 NIT Nagaland: 11,156 NIT Patna: 15,617 NIT Puducherry: 94,424 NIT Raipur: 18,745 NIT Sikkim: 3,29,823 NIT Arunachal Pradesh: 59,180 NIT Jamshedpur: 12,995 NIT Manipur: 2,38,099 NIT Mizoram: 4,92,513 NIT Rourkela: 9,816 NIT Silchar: 32,609 NIT Srinagar: 33,374 NIT Tiruchirappalli: 4,728 NIT Uttarakhand: 25,305 NIT Warangal: 2,043 Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat: 6,076 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur: 5,967 National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh: 14,075 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur: 11,299

These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling 2020.