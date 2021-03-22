JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science Admission In 2020
JEE Main: The 2021 cut-off marks and ranks for admission to BTech in Computer Science will be revealed during JoSAA counselling results. Aspirants can check last year’s closing ranks here.
The highest JEE Main rank at which a National Institute of Technology (NIT) closed admission to unreserved seats in BTech in Computer Science and Engineering in 2020 was 2,043 at NIT Warangal. The NITs grant admission on the basis of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the undergraduate engineering entrance exam is being held in four sessions. The JEE Main 2021 result for February session has been announced and the result of the March session is awaited.
BTech in Computer Science is one of the most popular programmes in engineering. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech in Computer Science after all four rounds of JEE Main 2021 are over will have to participate in the counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JoSAA conducts counselling for the NITs, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
Last year, six rounds of counselling were held and given below are the ranks at which the NITs closed admission to Computer Science. The ranks given are for open, gender-neutral seats only. The cut-off ranks for reserved seats and seats for women and differently-abled candidates are different.
BTech in Computer Science Cut-offs for NITs in 2020
Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar: 10,635
Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur: 3,894
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal: 8,292
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad: 4,222
NIT Agartala: 63,805
NIT Calicut: 9,703
NIT Delhi: 12,311
NIT Durgapur: 16,406
NIT Goa: 22,712
NIT Hamirpur: 20,494
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal: 3,115
NIT Meghalaya: 1,23,163
NIT Nagaland: 11,156
NIT Patna: 15,617
NIT Puducherry: 94,424
NIT Raipur: 18,745
NIT Sikkim: 3,29,823
NIT Arunachal Pradesh: 59,180
NIT Jamshedpur: 12,995
NIT Manipur: 2,38,099
NIT Mizoram: 4,92,513
NIT Rourkela: 9,816
NIT Silchar: 32,609
NIT Srinagar: 33,374
NIT Tiruchirappalli: 4,728
NIT Uttarakhand: 25,305
NIT Warangal: 2,043
Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat: 6,076
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur: 5,967
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh: 14,075
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur: 11,299
These are closing ranks for unreserved categories in the sixth round of JoSAA counselling 2020.