NIT BTech Computer Science cut-offs from last year

National Institutes of Technology (NITs) use the JEE Main scores for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level. All the NITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will likely start the counselling process after the declaration of JEE Main Paper 2 results. The results of all the four sessions of JEE Main BTech paper 1 is out.

For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states. Typically, in the case of open, unreserved seats, candidates from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores. This year, the NITs will admit students on the basis of their performances in JEE Mains. Earlier, apart from the performance in JEE Main, NITs used to demand either 75 per cent mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

Here are lists of JEE Main ranks at which various NITs closed their admissions for reserved category seats last year for admission to Computer Science programmes.

EWS Category Institute Home State Other State Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar 3066 1369 Malaviya NIT Jaipur 884 676 Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal 1531 1096 Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad 829 534 NIT Agartala 22897 3240 NIT Calicut 9994 627 NIT Durgapur 4856 1376 NIT Goa 9400 (Goa) 1897 NIT Hamirpur

1663 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

212 NIT Nagaland

4932 NIT Patna

2480 NIT Puducherry 83715 2575 NIT Raipur 5799 1850 NIT, Jamshedpur 2239 1402 NIT, Rourkela 2972 590 NIT, Silchar 8112 1828 NIT, Srinagar 12768 (JK) 3856 NIT, Tiruchirappalli 7770 153 NIT, Warangal 372 236 Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat 1366 932 Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur 1199 803 IIEST, Shibpur 4918 2164





OBC-NCL Category Institutes Home State Other State Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar 11292 3014 Malaviya NIT Jaipur 1430 1573 Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal 3380 2607 Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad 1675 1097 NIT Agartala

5828 NIT Calicut 3482 1095 NIT Delhi 5596 2616 NIT Durgapur 14059 2691 NIT Goa 16885 (Goa)

NIT Goa 14557 3779 NIT Hamirpur 25949 3537 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal 1734 448 NIT Meghalaya

6910 NIT, Mizoram

9343 NIT Nagaland

9632 NIT Patna 4959 4713 NIT Puducherry 44042 5044 NIT Raipur 8331 3327 NIT Sikkim 333759 7402 NIT Arunachal Pradesh 27010 7923 NIT, Jamshedpur 4309 3063 NIT, Manipur 114372 8349 NIT, Rourkela 5920 819 NIT, Silchar 18420 3934 NIT, Srinagar 45039 (JK) 7593 NIT, Tiruchirappalli 2008 242 NIT, Uttarakhand 12454 5352 NIT, Warangal 826 594 Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat 3061 2189 Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur 2124 1500 NIT, Andhra Pradesh 4886 5496 IIEST, Shibpur 15155 4761





SC Category Institute Home State Other State Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar 3621 1767 Malaviya NIT Jaipur 1059 973 Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal 1832 1511 Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad 932 825 NIT Agartala 12079 3905 NIT Calicut 4460 558 NIT Delhi 4013 1161 NIT Durgapur 1987 1499 NIT Goa 22548 (Goa) 1049 NIT Hamirpur 3913 2377 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal 661 302 NIT Meghalaya 42574 2835 NIT Nagaland

5044 NIT Patna 3837 2821 NIT Puducherry 15449 2751 NIT Raipur 5106 2071 NIT Sikkim 70646 4741 NIT Arunachal Pradesh 9282 3397 NIT, Jamshedpur 2864 1993 NIT, Manipur 21610 4317 NIT, Mizoram 48294 4453 NIT, Rourkela 2758 482 NIT, Silchar 6809 2146 NIT, Srinagar 8951 (JK) 4205 NIT, Tiruchirappalli 1520 198 NIT, Uttarakhand 3859 2968 NIT, Warangal 470 341 Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat 1542 1152 Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur 942 811 NIT, Andhra Pradesh 2697 2924 IIEST, Shibpur 1674 2698





ST Category Institute Home State Other State Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar 27269 883 Malaviya NIT Jaipur 360 349 Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal 1428 584 Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad 1590 346 NIT Agartala 16140 1440 NIT Calicut 9644 278 NIT Delhi 784 411 NIT Durgapur 2423 471 NIT Goa 6296 (Goa) 636 NIT Hamirpur 1731 892 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal 227 101 NIT Meghalaya 9498 842 NIT Nagaland 11156 1878 NIT Patna 2661 1494 NIT Puducherry 6903 483 NIT Raipur 1388 919 NIT Sikkim 7465 1818 NIT Arunachal Pradesh 9124 1847 NIT, Jamshedpur 1066 765 NIT, Manipur 14406 1798 NIT, Mizoram 19507

NIT, Rourkela 1059 171 NIT, Silchar 1091 848 NIT, Srinagar 2628 (JK) 2086 NIT, Tiruchirappalli 1750 51 NIT, Uttarakhand 2141

NIT, Warangal 142 146 Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat 307 369 Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur 968 298 NIT, Andhra Pradesh 1289 1242 IIEST, Shibpur 2783 1482



