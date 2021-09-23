  • Home
JoSAA Counselling 2021: All the NITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 10:19 am IST

NIT BTech Computer Science cut-offs from last year
New Delhi:

National Institutes of Technology (NITs) use the JEE Main scores for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level. All the NITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will likely start the counselling process after the declaration of JEE Main Paper 2 results. The results of all the four sessions of JEE Main BTech paper 1 is out.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 
Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  

For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states. Typically, in the case of open, unreserved seats, candidates from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores. This year, the NITs will admit students on the basis of their performances in JEE Mains. Earlier, apart from the performance in JEE Main, NITs used to demand either 75 per cent mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

Here are lists of JEE Main ranks at which various NITs closed their admissions for reserved category seats last year for admission to Computer Science programmes.

EWS Category

Institute

Home State

Other State

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar

3066

1369

Malaviya NIT Jaipur

884

676

Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal

1531

1096

Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad

829

534

NIT Agartala

22897

3240

NIT Calicut

9994

627

NIT Durgapur

4856

1376

NIT Goa

9400 (Goa)

1897

NIT Hamirpur


1663

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal


212

NIT Nagaland


4932

NIT Patna


2480

NIT Puducherry

83715

2575

NIT Raipur

5799

1850

NIT, Jamshedpur

2239

1402

NIT, Rourkela

2972

590

NIT, Silchar

8112

1828

NIT, Srinagar

12768 (JK)

3856

NIT, Tiruchirappalli

7770

153

NIT, Warangal

372

236

Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat

1366

932

Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur

1199

803

IIEST, Shibpur

4918

2164


OBC-NCL Category

Institutes

Home State

Other State

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar

11292

3014

Malaviya NIT Jaipur

1430

1573

Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal

3380

2607

Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad

1675

1097

NIT Agartala


5828

NIT Calicut

3482

1095

NIT Delhi

5596

2616

NIT Durgapur

14059

2691

NIT Goa

16885 (Goa)


NIT Goa

14557

3779

NIT Hamirpur

25949

3537

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

1734

448

NIT Meghalaya


6910

NIT, Mizoram


9343

NIT Nagaland


9632

NIT Patna

4959

4713

NIT Puducherry

44042

5044

NIT Raipur

8331

3327

NIT Sikkim

333759

7402

NIT Arunachal Pradesh

27010

7923

NIT, Jamshedpur

4309

3063

NIT, Manipur

114372

8349

NIT, Rourkela

5920

819

NIT, Silchar

18420

3934

NIT, Srinagar

45039 (JK)

7593

NIT, Tiruchirappalli

2008

242

NIT, Uttarakhand

12454

5352

NIT, Warangal

826

594

Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat

3061

2189

Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur

2124

1500

NIT, Andhra Pradesh

4886

5496

IIEST, Shibpur

15155

4761


SC Category

Institute

Home State

Other State

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar

3621

1767

Malaviya NIT Jaipur

1059

973

Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal

1832

1511

Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad

932

825

NIT Agartala

12079

3905

NIT Calicut

4460

558

NIT Delhi

4013

1161

NIT Durgapur

1987

1499

NIT Goa

22548 (Goa)

1049

NIT Hamirpur

3913

2377

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

661

302

NIT Meghalaya

42574

2835

NIT Nagaland


5044

NIT Patna

3837

2821

NIT Puducherry

15449

2751

NIT Raipur

5106

2071

NIT Sikkim

70646

4741

NIT Arunachal Pradesh

9282

3397

NIT, Jamshedpur

2864

1993

NIT, Manipur

21610

4317

NIT, Mizoram

48294

4453

NIT, Rourkela

2758

482

NIT, Silchar

6809

2146

NIT, Srinagar

8951 (JK)

4205

NIT, Tiruchirappalli

1520

198

NIT, Uttarakhand

3859

2968

NIT, Warangal

470

341

Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat

1542

1152

Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur

942

811

NIT, Andhra Pradesh

2697

2924

IIEST, Shibpur

1674

2698


ST Category

Institute

Home State

Other State

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar

27269

883

Malaviya NIT Jaipur

360

349

Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal

1428

584

Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad

1590

346

NIT Agartala

16140

1440

NIT Calicut

9644

278

NIT Delhi

784

411

NIT Durgapur

2423

471

NIT Goa

6296 (Goa)

636

NIT Hamirpur

1731

892

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

227

101

NIT Meghalaya

9498

842

NIT Nagaland

11156

1878

NIT Patna

2661

1494

NIT Puducherry

6903

483

NIT Raipur

1388

919

NIT Sikkim

7465

1818

NIT Arunachal Pradesh

9124

1847

NIT, Jamshedpur

1066

765

NIT, Manipur

14406

1798

NIT, Mizoram

19507


NIT, Rourkela

1059

171

NIT, Silchar

1091

848

NIT, Srinagar

2628 (JK)

2086

NIT, Tiruchirappalli

1750

51

NIT, Uttarakhand

2141


NIT, Warangal

142

146

Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat

307

369

Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur

968

298

NIT, Andhra Pradesh

1289

1242

IIEST, Shibpur

2783

1482


