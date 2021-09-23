JEE Main Counselling: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Computer Science For Reserved Categories From 2020
JoSAA Counselling 2021: All the NITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states.
National Institutes of Technology (NITs) use the JEE Main scores for admissions to various programmes offered at the undergraduate (UG) engineering level. All the NITs conduct separate counselling process through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This year JoSAA will likely start the counselling process after the declaration of JEE Main Paper 2 results. The results of all the four sessions of JEE Main BTech paper 1 is out.
Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here
Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here
For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states. Typically, in the case of open, unreserved seats, candidates from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores. This year, the NITs will admit students on the basis of their performances in JEE Mains. Earlier, apart from the performance in JEE Main, NITs used to demand either 75 per cent mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.
Here are lists of JEE Main ranks at which various NITs closed their admissions for reserved category seats last year for admission to Computer Science programmes.
EWS Category
Institute
Home State
Other State
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar
3066
1369
Malaviya NIT Jaipur
884
676
Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal
1531
1096
Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad
829
534
NIT Agartala
22897
3240
NIT Calicut
9994
627
NIT Durgapur
4856
1376
NIT Goa
9400 (Goa)
1897
NIT Hamirpur
1663
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
212
NIT Nagaland
4932
NIT Patna
2480
NIT Puducherry
83715
2575
NIT Raipur
5799
1850
NIT, Jamshedpur
2239
1402
NIT, Rourkela
2972
590
NIT, Silchar
8112
1828
NIT, Srinagar
12768 (JK)
3856
NIT, Tiruchirappalli
7770
153
NIT, Warangal
372
236
Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat
1366
932
Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur
1199
803
IIEST, Shibpur
4918
2164
OBC-NCL Category
Institutes
Home State
Other State
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar
11292
3014
Malaviya NIT Jaipur
1430
1573
Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal
3380
2607
Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad
1675
1097
NIT Agartala
5828
NIT Calicut
3482
1095
NIT Delhi
5596
2616
NIT Durgapur
14059
2691
NIT Goa
16885 (Goa)
NIT Goa
14557
3779
NIT Hamirpur
25949
3537
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
1734
448
NIT Meghalaya
6910
NIT, Mizoram
9343
NIT Nagaland
9632
NIT Patna
4959
4713
NIT Puducherry
44042
5044
NIT Raipur
8331
3327
NIT Sikkim
333759
7402
NIT Arunachal Pradesh
27010
7923
NIT, Jamshedpur
4309
3063
NIT, Manipur
114372
8349
NIT, Rourkela
5920
819
NIT, Silchar
18420
3934
NIT, Srinagar
45039 (JK)
7593
NIT, Tiruchirappalli
2008
242
NIT, Uttarakhand
12454
5352
NIT, Warangal
826
594
Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat
3061
2189
Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur
2124
1500
NIT, Andhra Pradesh
4886
5496
IIEST, Shibpur
15155
4761
SC Category
Institute
Home State
Other State
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar
3621
1767
Malaviya NIT Jaipur
1059
973
Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal
1832
1511
Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad
932
825
NIT Agartala
12079
3905
NIT Calicut
4460
558
NIT Delhi
4013
1161
NIT Durgapur
1987
1499
NIT Goa
22548 (Goa)
1049
NIT Hamirpur
3913
2377
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
661
302
NIT Meghalaya
42574
2835
NIT Nagaland
5044
NIT Patna
3837
2821
NIT Puducherry
15449
2751
NIT Raipur
5106
2071
NIT Sikkim
70646
4741
NIT Arunachal Pradesh
9282
3397
NIT, Jamshedpur
2864
1993
NIT, Manipur
21610
4317
NIT, Mizoram
48294
4453
NIT, Rourkela
2758
482
NIT, Silchar
6809
2146
NIT, Srinagar
8951 (JK)
4205
NIT, Tiruchirappalli
1520
198
NIT, Uttarakhand
3859
2968
NIT, Warangal
470
341
Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat
1542
1152
Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur
942
811
NIT, Andhra Pradesh
2697
2924
IIEST, Shibpur
1674
2698
ST Category
Institute
Home State
Other State
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar
27269
883
Malaviya NIT Jaipur
360
349
Maulana Azad NIT Bhopal
1428
584
Motilal Nehru NIT Allahabad
1590
346
NIT Agartala
16140
1440
NIT Calicut
9644
278
NIT Delhi
784
411
NIT Durgapur
2423
471
NIT Goa
6296 (Goa)
636
NIT Hamirpur
1731
892
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
227
101
NIT Meghalaya
9498
842
NIT Nagaland
11156
1878
NIT Patna
2661
1494
NIT Puducherry
6903
483
NIT Raipur
1388
919
NIT Sikkim
7465
1818
NIT Arunachal Pradesh
9124
1847
NIT, Jamshedpur
1066
765
NIT, Manipur
14406
1798
NIT, Mizoram
19507
NIT, Rourkela
1059
171
NIT, Silchar
1091
848
NIT, Srinagar
2628 (JK)
2086
NIT, Tiruchirappalli
1750
51
NIT, Uttarakhand
2141
NIT, Warangal
142
146
Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat
307
369
Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur
968
298
NIT, Andhra Pradesh
1289
1242
IIEST, Shibpur
2783
1482