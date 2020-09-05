JEE Main BTech 2020: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students

The fifth day of the BTech and BE paper of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) paper has ended. The first shift between 9 am and 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm was conducted for a total of 300 marks with 75 questions each. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were of “easy to moderate level”. The JEE Main BTech and BE paper, as per students associated with Aakash Institute and Fitjee, had balanced questions from all topics of the syllabus prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This year, as part of the coronavirus pandemic, NTA is taking various precautionary measures to conduct the JEE exams. Over eight lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2020 this year.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BTech Paper

The overall paper of BTech was of moderate level and carried questions from almost all the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each subject had 25 questions each for 4 marks each and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked.However, the numerical value-based question had no negative marks attached.

The overall Physics paper was moderate in both the shifts and out of 25 questions 20 questions were based on theory and concepts and five questions were numerical based. The difficulty level of the Physics paper was quite similar to JEE Main held in January.

While the Chemistry paper was "moderate with mostly memory based questions" in the first shift and "easy to moderate level" in the second shift.

Overall Mathematics paper of the JEE Main held on both the shifts of September 5 was easy to moderate level in the first shift and easy on the second and out of 25 questions, 20 questions were multiple-choice questions and five were numerical based.

The results and cut-off of the JEE Main will likely be declared on September 11, 2020. To check the JEE Main result 2020, candidates can use the JEE Main login ids and insert their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth.