JEE Main BTech 2020: “Easier Than January Paper”, Say Students

The first shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech paper has ended. The first shift between 9 am and 12 noon held for Btech and BE paper was conducted for a total of 100 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were of “easy to moderate level”. The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with Aakash Institute and Goprep, had questions from all topics of the prescribed syllabus provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and had at least one question each.

The NTA, this year, had to take various precautionary measures to conduct the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic including increasing the number of JEE Main exam centres and providing assurance to the candidates of safety. Over eight lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2020 this year.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BTech Paper

The overall paper of BTech was of moderate level as compared to the one held in January. The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each subject had 25 questions each for 4 marks each and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked.However, the numerical value-based question had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the overall Physics paper was easy and out of 25 questions 20 questions were based on theory and concepts and five questions were numerical based. The difficulty level of the Physics paper was quite similar to JEE Main held in January.

The paper was however lengthy and calculation based, claimed the director. Integer type of questions were calculation based.

Physics, however, as per Goprep (Gradeup) analysis, was moderately difficult. Students associated with Goprep found this section time consuming. “Scoring well in this section will be the key to a good percentile. Number of good attempts for this section is 14-16,” said a Goprep analysis.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BTech Chemistry Paper

Chemistry paper was moderate with mostly memory based questions. Theoretical questions were more than practical ones, said the director of AESL. The numerical value-based questions were a little confusing due to the mixing of concepts and data-based.

Chemistry, as per the Goprep analysis, was easy and round five to seven questions were theory based. Physical Chemistry was lengthy and calculative in nature. “This section was less time consuming as compared to others. Number of good attempts for this section is 15-17,” said the Goprep statement.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BTech Mathematics Paper

Overall Mathematics paper of the JEE Main held on the first shift of September 2 was easy and out of 25 question, 20 questions were multiple-choice questions and five were numerical based. As compared to JEE January attempt, one could complete on time as the paper was balanced and comfortable, said the Director of Aakash Educational Services Limited. Numerical value-based type questions were easy.

Mathematics, the Goprep analysis claimed, was moderate and the number of good attempts for this section is 13-15.

According to another expert analysis, the weightage of questions was more from Class 11 than Class 12 for all the three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The first BTech paper had “easy to moderate” difficulty level according to students, with no reported errors.