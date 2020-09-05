JEE Main BTech Paper Day 3: Shift 2 Exam Analysis

The second shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech paper held on the fourth day of the entrance tests had “moderate to difficult” questions. The second shift between 3 pm and 6 pm held for Btech and BE paper was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “lengthy and time-consuming”. Several coaching institutes including Resonance have released JEE Main Btech answer keys of the second shift. To download the JEE Main answer key, students can use their email IDs and mobile numbers.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with several coaching institutes, had questions from almost all topics as prescribed in the syllabus provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA, this year, had to take various precautionary measures to conduct the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic including increasing the number of JEE Main exam centres and providing assurance to the candidates of safety. Over eight lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2020 this year.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BTech Paper

The overall paper of BTech was of moderate level as compared to the one held in January. The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each subject had 25 questions each for 4 marks each and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based question had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

The overall Physics paper was tough and time-consuming and out of 25 questions 20 questions were based on theory and concepts and five questions were numerical based. Concept-based questions were asked in the Physics paper and the primary focus was on derivations

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BTech Chemistry Paper

Overall Chemistry paper held on the second shift of the third day of BTech paper was moderate with tricky questions. While some other students found the Chemistry part easy.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BTech Mathematics Paper

Mathematics paper of the JEE Main held on the second shift of September 4 was “easy to moderate level”and out of 25 question, 20 questions were multiple-choice questions and five were numerical based.

The first shift of the fourth day of JEE Main BTech paper is under way. The JEE Main will continue till September 6 in two shifts; one between 9 am to 12 noon and the other between 3 pm and 6 pm. More than eight lakh students have registered for the JEE Main 2020 this year. And as per official sources, JEE Main attendance till the end of the third day was over 82 per cent.