Moderate To Difficult Questions In JEE Main BPlanning

The first day of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) ended today. The second shift between 3 pm and 6 pm held for BPlanning paper was conducted for a total of 400 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were of “moderate to difficult level”. As many as 59,003 candidates registered for BPlanning this year.

Keeping the safety and security of students in check amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NTA has taken extra measures to ensure the safety of candidates during the JEE Main exams. The NTA, this year, had to take various precautionary measures to conduct the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic including increasing the number of JEE Main exam centres and providing assurance to the candidates of safety. Over eight lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2020 this year.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BPlanning Paper

The overall paper of BPlanning was moderate level as compared to the one held in January.

The part 1 of the Mathematics paper was held for a total of 100 marks. It had 25 questions with four marks each. The first section of BPlanning Mathematics paper had 20 multiple choice questions and the second section had fiver numerical based questions. For every wrong answer, one is to be deducted.The questions in Mathematics were moderate to difficult level.

The Aptitude Section of BPlanning had a total 50 multiple choice questions. The marking system of BPlanning Aptitude was the same as that of the Mathematics paper, four marks for every correct response and a negative one for every wrong response marked.

The questions in Aptitude were of moderate level, as per students’ analysis.

The Part 3, or Planning Section, had a total of 25 multiple choice questions of four marks each and a negative mark of one. The questions of Planning were of moderate level.