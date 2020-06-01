  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main To Be Held From July 18-23: Preparation Tips For Students

JEE Main To Be Held From July 18-23: Preparation Tips For Students

Engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, will be held from July 18 to July 23. Admit cards for the exam will be released soon. The exam will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in shifts.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 1, 2020 4:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2020 (II) In July: All Updates Here
Anand Kumar Of Super 30, CSC To Teach Poor IIT JEE Aspirants At Re. 1
JEE Main 2020 Correction Window Open From Today Till May 31
JEE Main In July, Check Admit Card Updates Here
JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020: How To Use NTA’s National Testing Abhyas Application For Aspirants
JEE Main Application Window Reopened. Here’s Why
JEE Main To Be Held From July 18-23: Preparation Tips For Students
Engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, will be held from July 18 to July 23.
New Delhi:

Engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, will be held from July 18 to July 23. Admit cards for the exam will be released soon. The exam will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in shifts. This is the second JEE Main of 2020. The first JEE Main was held in January. The second JEE Main was scheduled to be held in April and was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the preparation tips for the exam given by Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited.

JEE Main is a 3 hour exam with 75 questions, which means we have just over 2 minutes per question. So while attempting exercises from the books, make sure that every question takes around 2 minutes to solve, said Mr Chaudhary.

To all the students who will be appearing for the exam this year, Mr Choudhary suggests to adopt 3 point strategy: give equal weightage to all the topics, distribute the time; give more time to difficult topics and less time to topics that just need revision and assess yourself continuously.

Emphasizing on the benefits of practicing previous years’ papers, Mr Chaudhary has said, ‘make sure that each previous year question paper is solved as a timed test of 3 hours. After the completion of 3 hours, calculate the score, study and rectify the mistakes. This practice comes with lots of benefits – increases speed, improves accuracy and teaches us time management.”

To conduct the exam smoothly without making it inconvenient for the students, NTA had opened the application form correction window and had allowed students to change their exam centres.

JEE Main result will be declared in August. Students who qualify the JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance exam for the IITs.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main preparation tips
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Amid Lockdown Kerala Government Boat Ferries Lone Student To Take Exam
Amid Lockdown Kerala Government Boat Ferries Lone Student To Take Exam
Assam Board HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Class 10th Results To Be Declared On June 6
Assam Board HSLC Result 2020: SEBA Class 10th Results To Be Declared On June 6
Jamia Millia Islamia To Digitise Photographs, Papers Of Mahatma Gandhi, Zakir Hussain And Others
Jamia Millia Islamia To Digitise Photographs, Papers Of Mahatma Gandhi, Zakir Hussain And Others
Exams Cancelled: Aggregate Marks Instead Of Final-Year Exams, Says Maharashtra Chief Minister
Exams Cancelled: Aggregate Marks Instead Of Final-Year Exams, Says Maharashtra Chief Minister
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates: Class 12 Exams To Begin From June 18, Class 10 From June 27
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates: Class 12 Exams To Begin From June 18, Class 10 From June 27
.......................... Advertisement ..........................