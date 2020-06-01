JEE Main To Be Held From July 18-23: Preparation Tips For Students

Engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, will be held from July 18 to July 23.

Engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, will be held from July 18 to July 23. Admit cards for the exam will be released soon. The exam will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in shifts. This is the second JEE Main of 2020. The first JEE Main was held in January. The second JEE Main was scheduled to be held in April and was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the preparation tips for the exam given by Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited.

JEE Main is a 3 hour exam with 75 questions, which means we have just over 2 minutes per question. So while attempting exercises from the books, make sure that every question takes around 2 minutes to solve, said Mr Chaudhary.

To all the students who will be appearing for the exam this year, Mr Choudhary suggests to adopt 3 point strategy: give equal weightage to all the topics, distribute the time; give more time to difficult topics and less time to topics that just need revision and assess yourself continuously.

Emphasizing on the benefits of practicing previous years’ papers, Mr Chaudhary has said, ‘make sure that each previous year question paper is solved as a timed test of 3 hours. After the completion of 3 hours, calculate the score, study and rectify the mistakes. This practice comes with lots of benefits – increases speed, improves accuracy and teaches us time management.”

To conduct the exam smoothly without making it inconvenient for the students, NTA had opened the application form correction window and had allowed students to change their exam centres.

JEE Main result will be declared in August. Students who qualify the JEE Main will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance exam for the IITs.