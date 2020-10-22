JEE (Main) To Be Conducted In More Regional Languages: Education Minister

  • Home
From next year, the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) will be held in regional languages, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 22, 2020 4:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

From next year, the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) will be held in regional languages, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today. The decision has been made by the Joint Admission Board (JAB), in line with the vision of the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Mr Pokhriyal said. At present, the JEE (Main) exam is held in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

“The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of States who admit students based on the #JEE(Main) will also be included under this,” Mr Pokhriyal said on social media.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is the only entrance test for admission to medicine in the country, is conducted in 11 languages.

