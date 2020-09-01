JEE Main BArch Paper Exam Analysis: ‘Easy To Moderate Level Questions’, Says Expert

Easy To Moderate Questions In JEE Main BArch And BPlanning

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) has started today. The first shift between 9 am and 12 noon held for BArch paper was conducted for a total of 400 marks. The questions of JEE BArch, as per FITJEE’s JEE-Main analysis, were of “easy to moderate level”. As many as 1,38,409 candidates registered for BArch this year.

Keeping the safety and security of students in check amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NTA has taken extra measures to ensure the safety of candidates during the JEE Main exams. Over eight lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2020 this year.

JEE Main 2020: Analysis of BArch Paper

The part 1 of the Mathematics paper was held for a total of 100 marks. It had 25 questions with four marks each. The first section of BArch Mathematics paper had 20 multiple choice questions and the second section had five numerical-based questions. For every wrong answers marked, a negative mark of 1 is to be deducted. Students, as per the JEE Main analysis, said that Numerical based questions were lengthy compared to the January session of the same paper as questions involved calculations, said Ramesh Batlish, an expert from the coaching network, FITJEE. All the chapters were covered in calculus and coordinate geometry.

The questions in Mathematics were easy to moderate, as per the FITJEE JEE-Main analysis.

The part 2 of the Aptitude Section had a total 50 multiple choice questions. The marking system for the JEE Main Aptitude section is similar to the Mathematics section, four marks for every correct answer and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. As per students’ reaction on the level of questions asked, Aptitude had easy questions.

The Drawing Section, or Part 3, had two questions each of 50 marks. Total marks of this section was 100. One question involved drawing an aesthetic composition using rectangles and the other was any one of a “highway scene” or “portrait of your favorite teacher”. As per students’ reaction on the level of questions asked, the Drawing section was easy.