JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result Soon; Here’s List Of Top Architecture Colleges In India
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 date soon. The JEE Main 2021 result for the BArch and BPlanning papers will be announced at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main result for the BArch and BPlanning is likely to be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 63,065 candidates await JEE Main Paper 2 result. According to official data, a total of 22,748 candidates had written both BArch and BPlanning papers. Although JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 Session 4 is not released yet, the JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has JEE Main results for the BTech Paper.
While as many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main BTech this year, a total of 18 candidates have shared the top rank. As a first, JEE Main this year was held in four sessions. However, the BArch and BPlanning papers were held only in two -- February and August sessions. Two candidates, Josyula Venkata Aditya and Jadhav Aditya Sunil have secured 100 percentile in the first session of JEE Main Paper 2.
How To Download JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021
Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the result link
Step 3: Insert JEE Main application number and date of birth on the next window
Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning result, score card
List Of Top Architectural Colleges In India
Student can check the top architectural colleges for admission to BArch programmes. The list of top NITs is according to the recently released NIRF Rankings 2021.
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
National Institute of Technology Calicut
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University
School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur
Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi
College of Engineering Trivandrum
Lovely Professional University
Aligarh Muslim University
Birla Institute of Technology
BMS College of Architecture
Chandigarh University
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
Faculty of Architecture, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
Thiagarajar College of Engineering Madurai
Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal