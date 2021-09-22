JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result Soon; Here’s List Of Top Architecture Colleges In India

  • Home
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 date soon. The JEE Main 2021 result for the BArch and BPlanning papers will be announced at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 22, 2021 10:15 am IST

JEE Main paper 2 result 2021 session 4 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The JEE Main result for the BArch and BPlanning is likely to be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 63,065 candidates await JEE Main Paper 2 result. According to official data, a total of 22,748 candidates had written both BArch and BPlanning papers. Although JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 Session 4 is not released yet, the JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has JEE Main results for the BTech Paper.

While as many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main BTech this year, a total of 18 candidates have shared the top rank. As a first, JEE Main this year was held in four sessions. However, the BArch and BPlanning papers were held only in two -- February and August sessions. Two candidates, Josyula Venkata Aditya and Jadhav Aditya Sunil have secured 100 percentile in the first session of JEE Main Paper 2.

How To Download JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the result link

Step 3: Insert JEE Main application number and date of birth on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning result, score card

List Of Top Architectural Colleges In India

Student can check the top architectural colleges for admission to BArch programmes. The list of top NITs is according to the recently released NIRF Rankings 2021.

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

  2. National Institute of Technology Calicut

  3. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

  4. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

  5. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University

  6. School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal

  7. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

  8. School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada

  9. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur

  10. Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi

  11. College of Engineering Trivandrum

  12. Lovely Professional University

  13. Aligarh Muslim University

  14. Birla Institute of Technology

  15. BMS College of Architecture

  16. Chandigarh University

  17. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

  18. Faculty of Architecture, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

  19. Thiagarajar College of Engineering Madurai

  20. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal

