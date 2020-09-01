JEE Main B.Arch, B.Planning (First Shift) Paper Over: What's Next?

JEE main B.Arch, B.Planning paper over: What's Next?

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, has started from today, September 1, 2020. This year, the JEE Main 2020 is being conducted in three papers instead of two papers. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper II and Paper III, respectively.

The BArch paper was conducted in the first shift today, from 9 am to 12 pm. This year, a total of 1,38,409 candidates registered for B.Arch, and 59,003 candidates registered for B.Planning. Less than 1.5 lakh students had registered last year for the B. Arch paper last year.

BArch. paper has three parts in the question paper. Part I (Mathematics), and Part II (Aptitude Test), are computer-based and Part III (Drawing Test) will be pen-paper based.

BPlanning, the first two parts of the question paper will be the same as that of BArch. Part III of the question paper will have planning based questions. The entire paper will be conducted in computer-based mode.

B.Arch. is a 5-year duration course and B.Planning is a 4-year duration course. Both, though related to planning, deal with slightly different aspects. While an Architect deals with one building at a time, a planner is concerned with planning the layout of a complex or a city.

BPlanning paper will be 400 marks with a total of 100 questions. The exam for BPlanning will be conducted in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who wish to sit for both the exams, BArch and BPlanning, will have to appear for an exam of 3 hours.

JEE Main exam was last year converted from once-a-year exam to twice-a-year exam, all to accommodate and give another chance to students who may not be able to give their best performance while sitting for the exam the first time. In its second year of conducting the exam, NTA has increased the number of papers in JEE Main from two to three.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, safety and security at the JEE Exam centres were one of the major concerns of the students. Keeping this in check, NTA has taken extra measures to ensure the safety of candidates. The use of face masks and gloves, as well as carrying individual hand sanitiser and a water bottle has been made mandatory.

NTA had said that over 99% of students have been assigned their ‘first choice of centre cities’. The number of JEE Main exam centres have been increased from 570 to 660 and NEET UG exam centres from 2546 to 3843, NTA said.

At the examination centres today, the entrance to the exam hall was staggered and 'isolation rooms' had been made for candidates whose body temperature is above a prescribed limit. Additionally, announcements have been made for the students to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.