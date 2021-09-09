JEE Main August session results likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 result for the August session is expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exams were held for admission to BE, BTech and BArch courses. NTA had previously released provisional and final answer keys.

To check individual JEE Main result 2021 August session, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. Once results are announced, follow these steps to check marks.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 result

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Submit to check results

The JEE Main paper comprised -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each subject had multiple-choice questions of four marks each and numerical-based questions. The multiple choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock in this order --

Candidates with higher marks in Mathematics will be prefered, followed by NTA score in Physics, followed by NTA score in Chemistry and if the tie remains, the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive response will be preferred.