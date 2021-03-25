JEE Main 2021 (April) Registration Begins

The registrations for the third session of Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main have started for the BTech and BE candidates. They can register at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 25, 2021 10:16 pm IST

New Delhi:

The registrations for the third session of Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main have started for the BTech and BE candidates. They can register at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main April exams will be from 27 April to 30 April.The candidates will have to fill the application form and submit an examination fee of Rs 650 for the unreserved candidates

Direct Link For JEE Main April Session

Fresh candidates will have to register themselves at the JEE Main online portal. Those who have already paid for the JEE Main April exams will not have to re-register themselves.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts-- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Earlier NTA conducted JEE Main March session on 16, 17 and 18. The result was announced on March 25. Out of the 6 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, 13 students have scored 100 percentile. In the February exam, six candidates got 100 percentile.

The other 100 percentile scorers are - Siddharth Kalra from Delhi; Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana; Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar, Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu and Atharva Abhijit Tambat from Maharashtra.

JEE Main examination is being conducted in four sessions this year. The first session was conducted from February 23, 24, 25 and 26. The JEE Main result was announced on March 7. The candidates will be able to take admissions in Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) on the basis of the JEE Main result.

