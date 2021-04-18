  • Home
JEE Main (April) Session Postponed Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April session has been postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The new dates for the entrance exam will be announced 15 days prior to the examination.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 18, 2021 11:09 am IST

NTA has postponed the JEE Main 2021 April session
New Delhi:

In the wake of spiralling COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scheduled from April 27 to 30. The revised dates for the JEE Main 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days prior to the examination, NTA has said. This decision comes following an outcry by engineering students demanding postponement.

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE Main 2021 April session,” reads the official notification.

This year, NTA is organizing JEE Main in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February and March. The number of candidates who have appeared in the February session is 6,20,978 and in March is 5,56,248, as per the data shared by NTA.

“In the meantime, candidates can practice chapter-wise tests on the NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes,” the official statement added.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter and said, "Given the current COVID-19 situation, I have advised NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career are Education Ministry's and my prime concerns right now".

On April 14, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 12 examinations and cancelled Class 10 examinations. The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14.

For Class 12 examinations, CBSE will review the situation on June 1. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations, as per Education Ministry’s statement.

