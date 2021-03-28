JEE Main 2021 (April) Session: Tips To Crack BTech Entrance Exam In One Month

JEE Main third session is from April 27 to April 30

The upcoming third JEE Main session is crucial for the BTech and BE candidates as this will be the last chance for them to crack the entrance exam before the Class 12 board examinations begin on May 4. The JEE Main exam will be conducted from April 27 to April 30. The National Testing Agency has already started the registration for JEE Main April exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates will have to fill the application form and submit an examination fee of Rs 650 for the unreserved candidates. NTA has also announced that it will be refunding any extra or duplicate JEE Main application fee submitted by the candidates after the end of form correction period of last, that is May session.

The fresh candidates for the April session will be competing with those who may have already appeared for the February and March session. Hence, it is important that they focus on getting maximum responses correct in the OMR sheet to be able to qualify the exams with higher NTA scores. This would increase their chances of securing admission into NIT, IIIT and other participating institutes.

JEE Main 2021 Study Plan For April Session

The candidates must focus the last month on revising important topics and practicing JEE Main mock tests and sample papers.

Subject-Wise Revision Plan

The JEE Main candidates must form a plan to do subject-wise revision. They must allocate required days for Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) to give appropriate time for revision. They can form a time-table which would have adequate revision time for all the chapters including short breaks.

Make Notes

The candidates must try to summarise each chapter in the form of concise notes which they can refer to in the last week before the exams. This would include all the important topics which hold more weightage in the exams and would save the candidates from revising the entire syllabus.

Take Mock Tests, Practice Sample Papers

The JEE Main Paper 1 candidates must attempt the JEE Main mock tests and practice sample papers to understand the question paper pattern and manage their time efficiently during the examination. This would help them to know the marks distribution. The candidates can also pre-plan their papers with respect to which section must be attempted first. NTA has also released a list of JEE Main sample papers which can be downloaded by the candidates.

Refer to JEE Main Practice Material

There are few subject-wise books available for JEE Main preparation.

Physics

Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma , Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and walker , Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism, Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2), Optics & Modern Physics.

Chemistry

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee, Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon, Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur, Concise Inorganic Chemistry by J D Lee, Physical Chemistry by P.W. Atkins, and Organic Chemistry by Morrison & Boyd.

Maths

Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma, Plane Trigonometry by S L Loney, The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney, Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications, Play with Graphs by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications), Differential Calculus by Amit M Agarwal (Arihant Publications).