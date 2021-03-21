JEE Main April Exams Registrations To Begin Soon

NTA to end registrations for JEE Main April

The registrations for the third session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will begin soon. The JEE Main April session will be from 27 April to 30 April. The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main forms on its website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates will have to fill the application form and submit an examination fee of Rs 650 for the unreserved candidates.

JEE Main April exams will be conducted for engineering-- BTech and BE candidates.

Candidates who wish to appear for the April session will have to apply within the deadline. Those who had already paid for the JEE Main April exams will not have to re-register themselves.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts-- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Earlier NTA conducted JEE Main March session on 16, 17 and 18. The result will be announced soon. It had opened the JEE main objection window to allow the candidates to challenge the answer keys. Candidates who want to raise objections to the preliminary answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question.

JEE Main examination is being conducted in four sessions this year. The first session was conducted from February 23, 24, 25 and 26. The JEE Main result was announced on March 7.