  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main April Exams Registrations To Begin Soon

JEE Main April Exams Registrations To Begin Soon

The registrations for the third session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will begin soon. The JEE Main April session will be from 27 April to 30 April.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 21, 2021 4:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 (March): Last Day To Challenge Answer Key Tomorrow, Result Expected Soon
JEE Main Answer Key For Session 2 Released; Raise Objections Till March 22
JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Released For March Session
JEE Main 2021: Admission Criteria Relaxed For B.Arch Courses
JEE Main Paper 2 Result Declared, Two Candidates Score Perfect 100
JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: March Exams Over; Students’ Reaction, Paper Analysis
JEE Main April Exams Registrations To Begin Soon
NTA to end registrations for JEE Main April
New Delhi:

The registrations for the third session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will begin soon. The JEE Main April session will be from 27 April to 30 April. The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main forms on its website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates will have to fill the application form and submit an examination fee of Rs 650 for the unreserved candidates.

Recommended: Know your Percentile/Rank in JEE Main 2021 by using JEE Main Rank Predictor Click here

JEE Main April exams will be conducted for engineering-- BTech and BE candidates.

Candidates who wish to appear for the April session will have to apply within the deadline. Those who had already paid for the JEE Main April exams will not have to re-register themselves.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts-- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Earlier NTA conducted JEE Main March session on 16, 17 and 18. The result will be announced soon. It had opened the JEE main objection window to allow the candidates to challenge the answer keys. Candidates who want to raise objections to the preliminary answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question.

JEE Main examination is being conducted in four sessions this year. The first session was conducted from February 23, 24, 25 and 26. The JEE Main result was announced on March 7.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 Registration JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI CA Result 2021 Live Updates: Foundation, Final January Exam Results Likely Today; Where, How To Check
Live | ICAI CA Result 2021 Live Updates: Foundation, Final January Exam Results Likely Today; Where, How To Check
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result 2021 (January) Expected Today
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result 2021 (January) Expected Today
TANCET Exam Results To Be Released Soon
TANCET Exam Results To Be Released Soon
CLAT 2021 On June 13, Tips To Crack Law Entrance Exam In First Attempt
CLAT 2021 On June 13, Tips To Crack Law Entrance Exam In First Attempt
JEE Main 2021 (March): Last Day To Challenge Answer Key Tomorrow, Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 (March): Last Day To Challenge Answer Key Tomorrow, Result Expected Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................