JEE Main (April) Exam Date Awaited; Tips To Revise In Surplus Time

JEE Main April exam dates yet to be announced, check preparation tips

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for the April session has been deferred and rescheduled dates are awaited. While announcing the JEE Main postponement news, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had said that the revised dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of examination. The engineering entrance exams were supposed to be held from today in two shifts. The JEE Main BE and BTech paper is held for undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country.

Based on the performance in the JEE Main, the top-scorers will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2021 paper 1. The numerical questions will not have negative marking. With JEE Main exams postponed and dates not announced yet, students can utilise their time to revise the JEE Main syllabus and qualify the engineering entrance exam.

JEE Main: Tips To Ace Engineering Entrance Exam In Surplus Time

Know The JEE Main Syllabus, Exam Pattern: Knowing the JEE Main syllabus and the exam pattern will let an aspirant understand the topics to study, the marking scheme and the pattern of questions asked.

Revise: Revision is the best way to brush up on what an aspirant has studied. Chapter-wise tests on the NTA Abhyas App can also be taken by the students from the comfort of their homes.

Make A Time Table: With Class 12 board exams postponed in most states, students have to prepare a time table to make room for both board exams and JEE Main 2021. Following a time-table will bring in routine for candidates and also let them accomplish their goals on time. Candidates should focus on maintaining the routine and avoid monotony.

This year, NTA is organising JEE Main in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February and March. As per data shared by NTA, the number of candidates who have appeared in the February session is 6,20,978 and in March is 5,56,248.