The third session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is scheduled for April 27 to 30. The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main April admit card soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will have to login with their application number and password to download their admit cards. During the April session, the agency will conduct only the BE/BTech paper for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

Recently, the NTA had extended the JEE Main application form correction window till April 7.

“On receiving requests from numerous candidates, the NTA is extending the dates to update the particulars (session, category, subject, fees, etc.) for the remaining JEE Main 2021 sessions,” the NTA had said.

How To Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the admit card download tab. Enter your application number and password on the login window. Submit to download the admit card

The admit card will contain exam day instructions, along with the self-declaration form. In the self-declaration form, candidates are required to record their health status and travel history.

There will be one more session of the engineering entrance exam this year, in May, 2021. JEE Main 2021 May will be for both Engineering, and Architecture and Planning students.

Along with the JEE Main May results, NTA will publish the all India rank list.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2021, the IIT admission test will begin once the JEE Main exam ends. The test is scheduled for July 3.