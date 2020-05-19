  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Application Window Reopened. Here’s Why

JEE Main Application Window Reopened. Here’s Why

JEE Main 2020: The application window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main), which opened on Tuesday, will have to be completed by May 24.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 19, 2020 8:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2020: NTA Gives Another Chance To Change Exam Centres And Make Corrections
JEE Main 2020 Application Window Re-Opens; What About NEET 2020? Ask Students
JEE Main 2020: Another Chance For Engineering Aspirants To Apply
JEE Main 2020 Application Reopened, Can Apply Till May 24: Education Minister
JEE Main 2020 Correction Window Will Be Reopened Soon: NTA Director General
Special OJEE 2020 For B.Tech. Admission For Students Who Miss JEE Main In Odisha
JEE Main Application Window Reopened. Here’s Why
JEE Main exam, which was earlier scheduled in April and was postponed due to lockdown restrictions, will be held across the country from July 18-23.
New Delhi:

Students whose plans to study abroad have been affected due to COVID-19 will get a fresh chance to apply for the JEE Main, the entrance exam for engineering colleges, the HRD minister announced on Tuesday.

"In view of the representations received from various Indian students, who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity," Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said.

The application window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main), which opened on Tuesday, will have to be completed by May 24.

"Students who were not able to complete their application forms due to other reasons can also make use of this opportunity," NTA Director Vineet Joshi said.

The exam, which was earlier scheduled in April and was postponed due to lockdown restrictions, will be held across the country from July 18-23.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the decision of over 48 per cent Indian students who wanted to study abroad, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which comes out with global rankings for educational institutions.

The significantly lower return on investment in an already expensive international higher education domain and the further reduced chances of employability in the post COVID-19 world have a key role to play in this shift, experts at QS have pointed out.

The novel coronavirus has claimed over three lakh lives with more than 48 lakh people infected across the globe. The deadly virus has brought several countries to a standstill with many imposing international travel restrictions, delaying or disrupting the study-abroad plans of students.

Meanwhile, the HRD minister launched an artificial intelligence -powered mobile application called the "National Test Abhyas" for mock tests for the JEE-Main and medical entrance exam NEET.

"The app has been developed by the NTA to enable the candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as the JEE-Main, NEET under the NTA's purview. It has been launched to facilitate the candidates' access to high-quality mock tests from the safety and comfort of their homes since there was a demand for making up the loss to students due to the closure of educational institutions and NTA''s test-practice centres (TPCs) because of the continuing lockdown," a senior official in the HRD ministry said.

"With this facility for students, India has taken the lead in restoring a semblance of normalcy in one more crucial area, test preparations, even as we tackle these unprecedented times that have led to significant changes around the world," he added.

Click here for more Education News
HRD Ministry IIT JEE Main JEE Main Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
SSLC, Plus Two Centre Change Window Opened, Apply Till May 21
SSLC, Plus Two Centre Change Window Opened, Apply Till May 21
Students From Over 30 Groups Demand Alternative To Online Exam; All India Protest On May 20
Students From Over 30 Groups Demand Alternative To Online Exam; All India Protest On May 20
Delhi University VC Appeals For Contributions To PM CARES Fund
Delhi University VC Appeals For Contributions To PM CARES Fund
Lockdown: Two Delhi Police Constables Take On Role Of Teachers
Lockdown: Two Delhi Police Constables Take On Role Of Teachers
COVID-19: NE Schoolgirls Stranded In Delhi Wait For Lockdown To End
COVID-19: NE Schoolgirls Stranded In Delhi Wait For Lockdown To End
.......................... Advertisement ..........................