JEE Main 2022 Application Process On; Details On Previous Year Question Papers Here

JEE Main previous year question paper at nta.ac.in

The application for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is on. Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2022 can download last year’s syllabus from jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the JEE Main previous year question papers, a BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning programme aspirant can go to nta.ac.in and click on the ‘Downloads’ section. The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds this year. While the first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held between June 20 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 to July 30.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | Sample Papers Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Subscribe Now!



With the help of JEE Main previous year question papers, candidates can get an idea about the types of questions being asked in the entrance exam, the difficulty level of questions and get an overall idea about the distribution of marks from each unit of the subjects.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main Previous Year Question Paper: Direct Link

NTA on Monday, April 18, has reopened the application window of JEE Main for the June 2022 session. Applicants who wish to register for JEE Main June session can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for JEE Main 2022 June session registration is April 25.

The BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1 and the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The best scores of the two will be considered while preparing the final JEE Main 2022 result.

Paper 1 of JEE Main 2022 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper also have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for BArch and BPlanning and will be held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions.