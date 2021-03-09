JEE Main Application Deadline Extended Till March 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. As per the revised schedule, the application window will remain open till March 10. Aspirants can visit the official website and submit their applications in the due course.

Additionally, all those who had registered before for the engineering entrance test can modify details in the JEE Main 2021 application form by visiting the official site, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

At one place in NTA’s official notification, the last date of application submission is mentioned as March 9. “The opportunity for submission of the online application form is again given up to 9 March 2021 (2100 hrs)”. However, the detailed time table informs that the candidates will be allowed to submit the application forms till tomorrow, March 10.

Steps To Fill The Application Form

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated application link

Step 3: On the next window, click on New Registration and enter your academic, personal details

Step 4: Submit and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

To make changes in the application form, candidates will be required to login with their application number and password.

NTA has also provided the candidates with an option to regenerate the forgotten application number. To get the application number, candidates need to enter their name, father’s name, mother’s name and dates of birth at the ‘Forgot Application No’ window. Students can also reset the passwords in case they have forgotten.