  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main Application Deadline Extended Till March 10

JEE Main Application Deadline Extended Till March 10

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for registration to JEE Main. Candidates already registered can also edit and modify details in the JEE Main 2021 application at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 9, 2021 4:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main Admit Card For March Session Expected Soon
JEE Main Result 2021: Odisha CM Congratulates State Topper, Qualified Candidates
JEE Main Result 2021: No Re-Checking Of Results, Scorecard
JEE Main Result For Over 6 Lakh Candidates Declared In 10 Days
JEE Main Result 2021: Scored Low In February Exam? Here’s What You Can Do
6 Candidates Score 100 Percentile In JEE Main Engineering Paper
JEE Main Application Deadline Extended Till March 10
JEE Main Application Deadline Extended Till March 10
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. As per the revised schedule, the application window will remain open till March 10. Aspirants can visit the official website and submit their applications in the due course.

Additionally, all those who had registered before for the engineering entrance test can modify details in the JEE Main 2021 application form by visiting the official site, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

At one place in NTA’s official notification, the last date of application submission is mentioned as March 9. “The opportunity for submission of the online application form is again given up to 9 March 2021 (2100 hrs)”. However, the detailed time table informs that the candidates will be allowed to submit the application forms till tomorrow, March 10.

Steps To Fill The Application Form

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated application link

Step 3: On the next window, click on New Registration and enter your academic, personal details

Step 4: Submit and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

To make changes in the application form, candidates will be required to login with their application number and password.

NTA has also provided the candidates with an option to regenerate the forgotten application number. To get the application number, candidates need to enter their name, father’s name, mother’s name and dates of birth at the ‘Forgot Application No’ window. Students can also reset the passwords in case they have forgotten.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Budget: Law University, English Speaking Course On Cards For Higher Education Students
Delhi Budget: Law University, English Speaking Course On Cards For Higher Education Students
Delhi Government Budget: Rs 16,377 Crore Allocated For Education
Delhi Government Budget: Rs 16,377 Crore Allocated For Education
Chhattisgarh Budget 2021: 119 English Schools, 3 Girls Colleges To Be Set Up
Chhattisgarh Budget 2021: 119 English Schools, 3 Girls Colleges To Be Set Up
Delhi Budget 2021: Government Proposes New Syllabus From Nursery To Class 8
Delhi Budget 2021: Government Proposes New Syllabus From Nursery To Class 8
IIT Bombay CEED (Common Entrance Exam For Design Courses) Result Declared
IIT Bombay CEED (Common Entrance Exam For Design Courses) Result Declared
.......................... Advertisement ..........................