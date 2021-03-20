JEE Main session 2 answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the answer keys for all the shifts of JEE Main held from March 16 to March 18. The JEE Main answer keys have been released along with the question papers and recorded responses today. The answer key of JEE Main March session is published on the official website of NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has allowed the candidates to raise objections to the JEE Main answer key. Students have to fill an online application form and challenge the provisional answer key.

Recommended: Know your Percentile/Rank in JEE Main 2021 by using JEE Main Rank Predictor Click here

To raise objections, NTA will charge a processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged. Candidates can challenge this provisional JEE Main answer key till 1 pm of March 22. However, the online payment of the processing fee can be made upto 3 pm.

Candidates will also have to submit relevant documents in specified formats to support their objections against the provisional JEE Main answer key 2021. After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, NTA will release the final JEE Main answer key.

JEE Main Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

STEP 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main -- jeemain.nta.ac.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge link

STEP 3: On the next window, enter application numbers and dates of birth or application numbers and passwords and submit

STEP 4: Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’

STEP 5: Fill the application form

STEP 6: Upload supporting documents

STEP 7: Save and pay the fee in online mode

NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 1 in February, from February 23 to February 26 and session 2 in March. JEE Main, this year will be held in two more shifts -- April and May. Students can appear in all four sessions. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit. The final JEE Main result will be declared after NTA concludes holding JEE in May 2021.