JEE Main Answer Key 2022: 6 Questions Dropped, 6 Have 2 Right Answers; Check How NTA Marks Students

JEE Main answer key out jeemain.nta.nic.in; marking scheme for dropped questions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 provisional final answer key today, August 7. The jeemain.nta.nic.in is hosting the JEE Main 2022 answer key of Paper 1, or the BE and BTech papers, for the second session exam held between July 25 and July 30. The NTA has dropped six questions from the final provisional JEE Mains answer key, while six questions have more than one right answers. JEE Main LIVE

According to the JEE Main 2022 marking scheme, in case a question has two correct answers and the candidate has chosen either one answer, full marks will be awarded in both cases. And for dropped questions, full marks will be allotted to all the candidates, if the question was a numerical value question.

These are the questions dropped from JEE Main 2022 July session

Date Shift Question ID July 25 1 100003, 100030 July 26 2 144966 July 27 1 11694012 July 27 2 100403, 100430

“If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error,” JEE Main official brochure while explaining the marking scheme for numerical value questions said.

However, for multiple choice questions, the JEE Main information brochure also added: “If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.”

These are the questions that have more than two correct answers in JEE Main July 2022 exam question paper:

Date Shift Question ID Correct Option ID July 25 1 100089 0 or 1 July 26 2 1449674 1 or 2 July 27 2 100415 1 or 2 July 28 2 154771545238 1 or 4 July 29 1 100251 15 or 75 July 30 2 154771545635 2 or 4

If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options, the statement added.