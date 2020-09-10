JEE Main Result 2020: Raise Objections To Answer Key, Pay Fee 5PM Today

JEE Main Answer Key 2020: Raise Objections, Pay Processing Fee By 5PM Today

JEE Main 2020 candidates, who appeared in JEE Main conducted throughout the country and abroad from September 1, 2020 to September 6, 2020, can raise objections to the JEE Main answer key 2020 by paying the processing fee of Rs 200 till 5 pm today, September 10. Objections to JEE Main answer key 2020 can be raised through the official of JEE Main 2020 website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main result 2020 is likely to be released by September 11 on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has displayed the question of the candidate and the responses attempted thereon by each candidate on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The link is available on the JEE Main website and candidates need to click on it to view their respective question paper and responses.

JEE Main answer key 2020: Step 1- How To Raise Objections

Go to website https:// jeemain.nta.nic.in Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ Login with Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit. Tap on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’. You will see the following Question IDs are in sequential order:

The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use anyone or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the checkbox.

JEE Main answer key 2020: Step 2- Upload Documents

Upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). After clicking your desired option, for (Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, (Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, English Language, Aptitude for Service Sector) scroll down, ‘Submit your Claims’ and move to next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

JEE Main answer key 2020: Step 3- Pay Processing Fee