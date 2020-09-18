  • Home
JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2020 Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Main answer key for paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 6:01 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2020 Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

JEE Main Official Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has released JEE Main answer key for Paper 2. Candidates can download the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) answer key for the BArch/BPlanning paper from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The April/September session of the JEE Main exam for Architecture and Planning aspirants was held on September 1, 2020, in two shifts. NTA has already declared JEE Main result for BE/BTech (Paper 1) candidates.

JEE Main Answer Key Paper 2: Direct Link

The answer key contains correct responses to questions asked in the second paper. Candidates will be able to calculate their probable score using the answer key.

How To Download JEE Main Answer Key

1. Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the "JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key" link.

3. Download the PDF file and calculate your score.

NTA will provide candidates with an option to challenge the provisional answer key. Candidates will be able to raise objections by paying an online processing fee. After hearing feedback from students, the final answer will be released.

As the JEE Main Paper 2 answer key is now out, B Arch and B Planning results can be expected soon. NTA, during the declaration of JEE Main BTech result, said that result for paper 2 will be announced later. The date for JEE Main paper 2 result has not been confirmed yet.

