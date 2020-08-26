Punjab To File Petition For JEE Main And NEET Postponement

The Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the state Advocate General Atul Nanda to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court seeking deferment of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020. With the National Testing Agency (NTA) firm on its decision to conduct the eligibility tests of engineering and medical in September, protests against their postponement are rising high. As per reports, over 24 lakh students will take JEE Main and NEET exams this year.

Concerned about the health and safety of the aspirants of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020, the chief minister suggested that the eligibility tests for admissions to engineering and medical colleges can be taken online.

This was followed by a video conference of the meeting convened by congress President Sonia Gandhi with the chief ministers of seven opposition-ruled states to discuss this and other issues of common concern, including delay in GST compensation release and the New National Education Policy introduced by the centre last month.

Also, Punjab will set up a committee to initiate implementation of the Centre's New National Testing Agency (NEP) in the state.

The Chief Minister’s office in their social media handle said: “Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh directs AG to work with counterparts in other opposition ruled states to file review petition in SC on NEET/JEE exams. At VC with Sonia Gandhi , suggests going to PM together to seek GST compensation release, says `Not asking for moon’.”

It further added: “Chief Minister also announces decision to set up committee to assess impact of National Education policy on Punjab.”