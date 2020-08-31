  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main And NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exams From Tomorrow; States Come Forward To Assist Aspirants
Live

JEE Main And NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exams From Tomorrow; States Come Forward To Assist Aspirants

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will hold JEE Main 2020 between September 1 and September 6 in 660 exam centres across the country.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main Exams From Tomorrow: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards
NTA Set To Conduct JEE Mains From Tuesday; Education Minister Appeals To States To Support Candidates
Education Minister Asks Goa Chief Minister To Provide Security For JEE And NEET
JEE Main 2020 From Tomorrow; Download Question Papers, Read Exam Day Instructions
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Nagpur, Check Here
JEE Main Cutoff For NIT Karnataka Surathkal, Check Details
JEE Main And NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exams From Tomorrow; States Come Forward To Assist Aspirants
JEE Exams Live Updates: Exams From Tomorrow; Check Details
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Mains and NEET from September 1. The eligibility test for admission to the engineering colleges (JEE) in India will start from tomorrow, while NEET for admission to medical colleges will be held on September 13. The decision to hold the eligibility tests have come after several protests and controversies. The testing agency has earlier assured the candidates of safety during the time of exam on the NEET and JEE Main exam dates.

To aid the students in reaching the JEE Main exam centres, several state governments and alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology have come forward. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has also asked all the states to assist the students in appearing the JEE Mains exams.

Live updates

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will hold JEE Main 2020 between September 1 and September 6 in 660 exam centres across the country.

10:08 PM IST
Aug. 31, 2020

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' On JEE Main 2020

The Education Minister in his social media handle said: "On the basis of interactions with the Chief Ministers and administrative level officials of almost all the states, I assure all the candidates and their guardians that they will be provided all possible assistance. My best wishes for the bright future of all of you!"

09:57 PM IST
Aug. 31, 2020

JEE Main Exams From Tomorrow: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards

As per the Ministry of Education, only a small section of the registered candidates are yet to download the JEE Main admit cards. As many as 20,52,614 aspirants have downloaded their JEE Main 2020 admit cards and NEET (UG) 2020 admit cards upto 6 pm of August 31.

JEE Main Admit Card: 7,77,465

NEET (UG) Admit Card: 12,75,149

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Exams From Tomorrow: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards
JEE Main Exams From Tomorrow: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards
Final Year University Exams May Be Held In October: Maharashtra Minister
Final Year University Exams May Be Held In October: Maharashtra Minister
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: Students Gear Up For JEE Exams From Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Details
Delhi Private Schools Asked To Charge Only Tuition Fee During Lockdown
Delhi Private Schools Asked To Charge Only Tuition Fee During Lockdown
IGNOU Term End Exams From September 17; TEE Date Sheets And Admit Cards Soon
IGNOU Term End Exams From September 17; TEE Date Sheets And Admit Cards Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................