JEE Exams Live Updates: Exams From Tomorrow; Check Details

JEE Main And NEET 2020 Live Updates: Exams From Tomorrow; States Come Forward To Assist Aspirants
JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will hold JEE Main 2020 between September 1 and September 6 in 660 exam centres across the country.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Mains and NEET from September 1. The eligibility test for admission to the engineering colleges (JEE) in India will start from tomorrow, while NEET for admission to medical colleges will be held on September 13. The decision to hold the eligibility tests have come after several protests and controversies. The testing agency has earlier assured the candidates of safety during the time of exam on the NEET and JEE Main exam dates.
To aid the students in reaching the JEE Main exam centres, several state governments and alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology have come forward. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has also asked all the states to assist the students in appearing the JEE Mains exams.
Live updates
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' On JEE Main 2020
The Education Minister in his social media handle said: "On the basis of interactions with the Chief Ministers and administrative level officials of almost all the states, I assure all the candidates and their guardians that they will be provided all possible assistance. My best wishes for the bright future of all of you!"
मैं नीट तथा जेईई परीक्षा में प्रविष्ट होने वाले सभी अभ्यर्थियों एवं उनके अभिभावकों से अपील करता हूं कि वे भारत सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए स्वास्थ्य दिशानिर्देशों का पालन करते हुए परीक्षा केंद्रों पर उपस्थित हों। pic.twitter.com/wwECqtYQAp— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 31, 2020
JEE Main Exams From Tomorrow: 7.7 Lakh Have Downloaded Admit Cards
As per the Ministry of Education, only a small section of the registered candidates are yet to download the JEE Main admit cards. As many as 20,52,614 aspirants have downloaded their JEE Main 2020 admit cards and NEET (UG) 2020 admit cards upto 6 pm of August 31.
JEE Main Admit Card: 7,77,465
NEET (UG) Admit Card: 12,75,149