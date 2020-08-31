JEE Exams Live Updates: Exams From Tomorrow; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Mains and NEET from September 1. The eligibility test for admission to the engineering colleges (JEE) in India will start from tomorrow, while NEET for admission to medical colleges will be held on September 13. The decision to hold the eligibility tests have come after several protests and controversies. The testing agency has earlier assured the candidates of safety during the time of exam on the NEET and JEE Main exam dates.

To aid the students in reaching the JEE Main exam centres, several state governments and alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology have come forward. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has also asked all the states to assist the students in appearing the JEE Mains exams.